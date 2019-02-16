AAF Fantasy Football Rankings Week 2: Top DFS Picks & Targets

As Week 2 of the Alliance of American Football is set to get underway, the interest continues to ramp up. In turn, that means the fantasy football chatter has picked up steam as well. After a successful and intriguing opening week of action, we have a better idea about the teams and players. So we’re going to take a look at the daily fantasy action for the week, including where to play and more specifically the players to target.

While there are also season-long AAF leagues, I’ll break down the week by offering up rankings first, along with the top players to target. Before we get into that, here’s a look at the schedule for the weekend, including how to tune into each game.

Saturday, February 16 at 2 p.m.: Salt Lake at Birmingham (TNT)

Saturday, February 16 at 8 p.m.: Arizona at Memphis (NFL Network)

Sunday, February 17 at 4 p.m.: Orlando at San Antonio (CBS Sports Network)

Sunday, February 17 at 8 p.m.: Atlanta at San Diego (NFL Network)

In Week 1, we saw quarterback John Wolford and the Arizona Hotshots defeat the Salt Lake Stallions 38-22 while the Orlando Apollos rolled past the Atlanta Legends 40-6. The Birmingham Iron posted a shutout against the Memphis Express and Christian Hackenberg by a score of 26-0.

This week, there are some good spots to target and a few names that really jump out. As we get into the rankings it’s worth noting that fantasy players looking for season-long leagues can check out ALT Fantasy Sports. For those searching for DFS, Fanball has games and Prize Picks is a unique way to get in the action as well.

AAF Fantasy Football Rankings Week 2

*Note: All pricing is currently from Fanball and the statistics for players is either from the AAF official website or No Extra Points.

Quarterback Rankings

1. John Wolford, Arizona at Memphis ($6,600) 2. Garrett Gilbert, Orlando at San Antonio ($6,300) 3. Luis Perez, Birmingham vs. Salt Lake ($6,000) 4. Logan Woodside, San Antonio vs. Orlando ($6,100) 5. Philip Nelson, San Diego vs. Atlanta ($5,200) 6. Christian Hackenberg, Memphis vs. Arizona ($5,100)

Considering only John Wolford (33.3) and Garrett Gilbert (27.6) topped 14 fantasy points last week, it’s safe to assume that both will have high ownership. With that said, both players have high ceilings and are the safest options on the board. I like the idea of going to Luis Perez ($6,000) against a Stallions team that was torched by Wolford, especially considering the upside he flashed.

If you’re searching for a dart throw, Philip Nelson ($5,200) draws the Legends defense that allowed 40 points last week. Nelson is taking over as the starter for Mike Bercovici, so we don’t know much about him, but I’m fine having some ownership if playing multiple lineups.

Running Back Rankings

1. Trent Richardson (Q), Birmingham vs. Salt Lake ($7,000) 2. Jhurell Pressley, Arizona at Memphis ($6,900) 3. Ja’Quan Gardner, San Diego vs. Atlanta ($5,400) 4. Ladarius Perkins, Birmingham vs. Salt Lake ($4,800) 5. Zac Stacy, Memphis vs. Arizona ($6,300) 6. Akeem Hunt, Orlando at San Antonio ($6,400) 7. Brandon Oliver, Salt Lake at Birmingham ($3,900) 8. Kenneth Farrow, San Antonio vs. Orlando ($6,000) 9. Tarean Folston, Atlanta at San Diego ($5,600)

As Ben Kercheval of CBS Sports detailed, Trent Richardson is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury. If he’s ruled out, Ladarius Perkins ($4,800) becomes a near must-play. Perkins totaled five rushing attempts with Richardson playing last week and caught six passes for 36 yards. His ability as a pass-catcher puts him in play regardless, but the upside is high without Richardson.

I love Jhurell Pressley and Ja’Quan Gardner in spots that look good on paper. Obviously, we have just one week to go off, but both players are solid with Pressley being worth the high price after receiving 19 touches in Week 1. Outside of the top-five, I like Akeem Hunt although he’s in a timeshare situation while Brandon Oliver should see a decent volume in the passing game.

Wide Receiver Rankings

1. Quinton Patton, Birmingham vs. Salt Lake ($6,300) 2. Rashad Ross, Arizona at Memphis ($6,100) 3. Charles Johnson, Orlando at San Antonio ($6,000) 4. Mekale McKay, San Antonio vs. Orlando ($6,800) 5. Jalin Marshall, Orlando at San Antonio ($5,200) 6. Greg Ward, San Antonio vs. Orlando ($5,600) 7. Seantavius Jones, Atlanta at San Diego ($6,500) 8. Brian Brown, San Diego vs. Atlanta ($3,000) 9. Dontez Ford, San Diego vs. Atlanta ($5,900) 10. Bug Howard, Atlanta at San Diego ($4,700) 11. Fabian Guerra, Memphis vs. Arizona ($5,400) 12. Reece Horn, Memphis vs. Arizona ($3,200) 13. Justin Thomas, Atlanta at San Diego ($5,300) 14. Francis Owusu, San Diego vs. Atlanta ($5,900)

I’ll warn up front that selecting wide receivers is going to be a tough task. While Rashad Ross ($6,100) was exceptional in Week 1, we don’t have enough information to completely buy into him (I’ll still use him quite a bit). But the Perez-Quinton Patton ($6,300) pairing is one I like this week. Patton totaled 107 yards last week and as mentioned with Perez, this is a great matchup on paper. Most DFS players will likely look to Ross first as well, potentially lowering his ownership some.

One of my favorite targets this week is Charles Johnson ($6,000) and at this price, he’s going to be owned far less than the other names mentioned above. You can’t go wrong by selecting any of the players in the top-eight and I think taking a chance on someone like Fabian Guerra ($5,400) or any names below him will be worth it if playing multiple lineups.

