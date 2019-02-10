AAF Fantasy: Orlando Apollos’ WR Jalin Marshall a Top Target

Playing AAF fantasy football takes some serious work at all levels. Since the Alliance of American Football league is a startup, information is scarce. Beyond finding AAF data, very few sites offer AAF fantasy football.

For season-long fantasy, Alt Fantasy Sports is your best option, just be prepared for a bare-bones draft experience with no timer. After months of anticipation, the AAF launched their app, but sadly it does not have any fantasy football features. Fanball is one of the few sites offering AAF DFS games.

AAF fantasy rankings at this point are a bit of a guessing game, but the first two games gave us real-life information to work with. Orlando Apollos wide receiver Jalin Marshall was a fantasy stud as the league kicked off. According to No Extra Points, Marshall had three receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Steve Spurrier drew up Orlando’s version of “Philly, Philly” so Marshall also threw for a touchdown pass. Here’s a look at Marshall’s touchdown pass to quarterback Garrett Gilbert.



One thing is clear, the Apollos offense is a fantasy owner’s dream with lots of players you are going to want on your roster. Marshall finished with five targets and could have had more if the game did not get out of hand. Gilbert started spreading the wealth in the second half to get other receivers involved.

Marshall played at Ohio State in 2014 and 2015 where he had 74 receptions for 976 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The temptation in AAF fantasy is to lean on players with NFL experience since they have recognizable names and are known commodities. My sense after watching the early set of games is that the real fantasy studs are going to be players few of us expected. Some of the players with NFL experience have not played in years, and we have already seen a few of these players get beat out for starting jobs.

Charles Johnson & Akeem Hunt Are Other Top Orlando Fantasy Players

It is just one game, but the Apollos scoring 40 points is a good way to attract fantasy owners. Wide receiver Charles Johnson is another player to watch as he finished with four receptions for 60 yards before leaving the game with a leg injury. Johnson has typically gone much higher than Marshall in fantasy drafts, but that is likely to change after Marshall’s breakout performance against Atlanta.

Running back Akeem Hunt had 10 rushes for 73 yards. Hunt’s value would be sky high if he had not missed all five of his reception targets. Hunt could be a good buy-low candidate given his role in the explosive Orlando offense.

If you are still drafting a team, don’t be afraid to use an early pick on Marshall. If not, targeting the Orlando receiver via trade is good idea before his value gains steam. The Head Ball Coach looks like he is going to be a fantasy owners best friend in the inaugural AAF season. I’m looking to get as many Orlando players as possible on my fantasy team and would advise you to do the same.