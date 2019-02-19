AAF Rosters: Notable Players & NFL Talent in Alliance of American Football

The Alliance of American Football has provided an avenue for fans to essentially watch the sport they love all year round. With the new league in its inaugural season, the action runs through the end of April (including the postseason) and features a 10-week regular season. There are eight teams with rosters including a mixture of former NFL players, college stars, and others who impressed and earned a roster spot.

While a lot can change over the span of a season and many players will improve, we’re going to take a look at some of the top talent in the league as well as the former NFL names you may know. For starters, it’s worth noting that there are some well-known coaches spread across the league, so we’ll begin there and go through the rosters to follow.

AAF Coaches

Steve Spurrier: Head coach of Orlando Apollos

Mike Singletary: Head coach of Memphis Express

Mike Martz: Head coach of San Diego Fleet

Dennis Erickson: Head coach of Salt Lake Stallions

Rick Neuheisel: Head coach of Arizona Hotshots

Mike Riley: Head coach of San Antonio Commanders

Hugh Freeze: Offensive coordinator of Arizona Hotshots

Jim Grobe: Defensive coordinator of San Antonio Commanders

Steve Spurrier is certainly the most notable name, but the coaches on this list have all built solid resumes. The “head ball coach” was previously the coach of the Duke Blue Devils, Florida Gators, Washington Redskins, and South Carolina Gamecocks. Mike Martz coached the St. Louis Rams and the ‘Greatest Show on Turf’ which was led by quarterback Kurt Warner.

Along with those two are multiple other big names in former Chicago Bears linebacker and San Francisco 49ers coach Mike Singletary. Dennis Erickson coached a number of teams including the Miami Hurricanes, Seattle Seahawks, 49ers and Arizona State Sun Devils.

Quarterbacks

*Most notable former team listed for each player

Player Current AAF Team Former NFL/College Team Christian Hackenberg Memphis Express Penn State Nittany Lions & New York Jets Zach Mettenberger San Diego Fleet LSU Tigers & Tennessee Titans Aaron Murray Atlanta Legends Georgia Bulldogs Trevor Knight Arizona Hotshots Oklahoma Sooners Garrett Gilbert Orlando Apollos SMU John Wolford Arizona Hotshots Wake Forest Demon Deacons Logan Woodside San Antonio Commanders Toledo Rockets Blake Sims Birmingham Iron Alabama Crimson Tide Mike Bercovici San Diego Fleet Arizona State Sun Devils Marquise Williams San Antonio Commanders North Carolina Tar Heels Dustin Vaughan San Antonio Commanders Dallas Cowboys Matt Simms Atlanta Legends Tennessee Volunteers

Running Backs

Player Current AAF Team Former NFL/College Team Trent Richardson Birmingham Iron Alabama Crimson Tide & Cleveland Browns Denard Robinson Atlanta Legends Michigan Wolverines & Jacksonville Jaguars Zac Stacy Memphis Express St. Louis Rams Branden Oliver Salt Lake Stallions San Diego Chargers Kenneth Farrow San Antonio Commanders Los Angeles Chargers Matt Asiata Salt Lake Stallions Minnesota Vikings Akeem Hunt Orlando Apollos Houston Texans Aaron Green San Antonio Commanders TCU Horned Frogs Jhurell Pressley Arizona Hotshots New Mexico Lobos Tarean Folston Atlanta Legends Notre Dame Fighting Irish David Cobb San Antonio Commanders Minnesota Golen Gophers

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Player Current AAF Team Former NFL/College Team Josh Huff Arizona Hotshots Philadelphia Eagles Charles Johnson Orlando Apollos Minnesota Vikings Quinton Patton Birmingham Iron San Francisco 49ers Rashad Ross Arizona Hotshots Arizona State Sun Devils Greg Ward Jr. San Antonio Commanders Houston Cougars Bug Howard Atlanta Legends North Carolina Tar Heels Kenny Bell Salt Lake Stallions Nebraska Cornhuskers Kaelin Clay Salt Lake Stallions Utah Utes L’Damian Washington Birmingham Iron Missouri Tigers Jalin Marshall Orlando Apollos Ohio State Buckeyes Justin Thomas Atlanta Legends Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets James Quick Atlanta Legends Louisville Cardinals Nelson Spruce San Diego Fleet Colorado Buffalos De’Marcus Ayers San Antonio Commanders Houston Cougars Gavin Escobar San Diego Fleet Dallas Cowboys Marcus Baugh San Diego Fleet Ohio State Buckeyes

READ NEXT: Highest Paid AAF Players Not Near Colin Kaepernick’s Reported Request