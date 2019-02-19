AAF Rosters: Notable Players & NFL Talent in Alliance of American Football

AAF Rosters: Notable Players & NFL Talent in Alliance of American Football

Trent Richardson

AAF.com Birmingham Iron running back Trent Richardson

The Alliance of American Football has provided an avenue for fans to essentially watch the sport they love all year round. With the new league in its inaugural season, the action runs through the end of April (including the postseason) and features a 10-week regular season. There are eight teams with rosters including a mixture of former NFL players, college stars, and others who impressed and earned a roster spot.

While a lot can change over the span of a season and many players will improve, we’re going to take a look at some of the top talent in the league as well as the former NFL names you may know. For starters, it’s worth noting that there are some well-known coaches spread across the league, so we’ll begin there and go through the rosters to follow.

AAF Coaches

  • Steve Spurrier: Head coach of Orlando Apollos
  • Mike Singletary: Head coach of Memphis Express
  • Mike Martz: Head coach of San Diego Fleet
  • Dennis Erickson: Head coach of Salt Lake Stallions
  • Rick Neuheisel: Head coach of Arizona Hotshots
  • Mike Riley: Head coach of San Antonio Commanders
  • Hugh Freeze: Offensive coordinator of Arizona Hotshots
  • Jim Grobe: Defensive coordinator of San Antonio Commanders

Steve Spurrier is certainly the most notable name, but the coaches on this list have all built solid resumes. The “head ball coach” was previously the coach of the Duke Blue Devils, Florida Gators, Washington Redskins, and South Carolina Gamecocks. Mike Martz coached the St. Louis Rams and the ‘Greatest Show on Turf’ which was led by quarterback Kurt Warner.

Along with those two are multiple other big names in former Chicago Bears linebacker and San Francisco 49ers coach Mike Singletary. Dennis Erickson coached a number of teams including the Miami Hurricanes, Seattle Seahawks, 49ers and Arizona State Sun Devils.

Quarterbacks

*Most notable former team listed for each player

Player Current AAF Team Former NFL/College Team
Christian Hackenberg Memphis Express Penn State Nittany Lions & New York Jets
Zach Mettenberger San Diego Fleet LSU Tigers & Tennessee Titans
Aaron Murray Atlanta Legends Georgia Bulldogs
Trevor Knight Arizona Hotshots Oklahoma Sooners
Garrett Gilbert Orlando Apollos SMU
John Wolford Arizona Hotshots Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Logan Woodside San Antonio Commanders Toledo Rockets
Blake Sims Birmingham Iron Alabama Crimson Tide
Mike Bercovici San Diego Fleet Arizona State Sun Devils
Marquise Williams San Antonio Commanders North Carolina Tar Heels
Dustin Vaughan San Antonio Commanders Dallas Cowboys
Matt Simms Atlanta Legends Tennessee Volunteers

 

Running Backs

Player Current AAF Team Former NFL/College Team
Trent Richardson Birmingham Iron Alabama Crimson Tide & Cleveland Browns
Denard Robinson Atlanta Legends Michigan Wolverines & Jacksonville Jaguars
Zac Stacy Memphis Express St. Louis Rams
Branden Oliver Salt Lake Stallions San Diego Chargers
Kenneth Farrow San Antonio Commanders Los Angeles Chargers
Matt Asiata Salt Lake Stallions Minnesota Vikings
Akeem Hunt Orlando Apollos Houston Texans
Aaron Green San Antonio Commanders TCU Horned Frogs
Jhurell Pressley Arizona Hotshots New Mexico Lobos
Tarean Folston Atlanta Legends Notre Dame Fighting Irish
David Cobb San Antonio Commanders Minnesota Golen Gophers

 

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Player Current AAF Team Former NFL/College Team
Josh Huff Arizona Hotshots Philadelphia Eagles
Charles Johnson Orlando Apollos Minnesota Vikings
Quinton Patton Birmingham Iron San Francisco 49ers
Rashad Ross Arizona Hotshots Arizona State Sun Devils
Greg Ward Jr. San Antonio Commanders Houston Cougars
Bug Howard Atlanta Legends North Carolina Tar Heels
Kenny Bell Salt Lake Stallions Nebraska Cornhuskers
Kaelin Clay Salt Lake Stallions Utah Utes
L’Damian Washington Birmingham Iron Missouri Tigers
Jalin Marshall Orlando Apollos Ohio State Buckeyes
Justin Thomas Atlanta Legends Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
James Quick Atlanta Legends Louisville Cardinals
Nelson Spruce San Diego Fleet Colorado Buffalos
De’Marcus Ayers San Antonio Commanders Houston Cougars
Gavin Escobar San Diego Fleet Dallas Cowboys
Marcus Baugh San Diego Fleet Ohio State Buckeyes

