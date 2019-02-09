Alliance of American Football Salary: How Much Money Do AAF Players Make?

Alliance of American Football players are on three-year, $250,000 non-guaranteed contracts, per ESPN. Players will make $70,000 their first season, $80,000 in the second season and $100,000 in the third season, per CBS Sports Radio. Players have the freedom to leave their AAF team to join an NFL roster at any time.

These salaries serve as a baseline for players who will have incentives to earn more money throughout the season. AAF Founder Charlie Ebersol spoke with CBS Sports Radio about how players can earn money through a variety of factors, including fantasy football.

We have built a digital platform that is the most robust in professional sports, which allows players to be bonus-ed off of fan interaction. So if a fan picks a player on a fantasy platform or in a bet – and you’ll be able to have in-game betting on our platform – the players actually make money on top of their regular-season salary, which is as high or just short of the NFL practice-squad salary. They’ll be able to make money every time they get picked on a fantasy team, every time they get picked on a bet, every time a fan likes them on Facebook. So we’ve designed a system that we think is reflective of the modern era where players literally make limitless amounts of money if they engage with our platform in the right way with their fans. One of the things that I think the mistake has been is that as professional sports have gotten bigger and bigger, the players have seen their salaries grow to a degree and then stagnate while the valuations of franchises have exploded. So what we looked to do is create a dynamic system in which the player is rewarded.

AAF Players Can Be Rewarded Financially For Their Performance On & Off the Field

There are different ways for players to earn bonuses. Not only can a player earn more money for a great team performance, but a team can reward a player’s involvement in the community.

“If you’re a person that really gives back to your local community, and goes above and beyond, you’re gonna earn more in the way of bonuses,” Bill Polian explained to CBS Sports. “If you happen to play on a team that has a great defense, because it’s a team game, you’ll earn money there. Whether you’re the marquee corner or the backup nose tackle, everybody will get the same, so you’re incentivized to play great as a team, not as an individual.”

The AAF has media agreements in place with CBS, NFL Network and TNT. One of the ways the new league is trying to appeal to fans is promoting their commitment to having fewer commercials during games.

“The economics of the world have changed,” Ebersol noted to CBS Sports. “You don’t need to sell that many commercials to engage with a consumer anymore. What’s the number one complaint among fans about the actual production of the broadcast? It’s the commercials. You’re going to commercial every couple of minutes, and you’re gone for a couple of minutes at a time. If you ever look at a game tape, the actual game play is like 18 minutes long.”