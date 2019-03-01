NFL Combine: Kansas State RB Alex Barnes Bench Presses 34 Times (Video)

The NFL Combine is underway with the running backs hit the bench press Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Former Kansas State Wildcat Alex Barnes leads the group, posting 34 reps.

Barnes chose to skip his senior season after finishing his career with 2,616 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground. He also had 223 receiving yards in his career. He checked in at 6-foot-1 and tipped the scales at 225 pounds.

Jalin Moore of Appalachian State was second at 27 reps.

Barnes did not make the list of 34 running backs listed on WalterFootball.com’s positional power rankings. The presumable top choices are the Alabama duo of Josh Jacobs and Damien Harris, as well as Kentucky’s Bennie Snell.

Former Kansas State coach Bill Snyder indicated that he thinks Barnes is an under-the-radar prospect.

“He’s a wonderful effort guy,” he said to the media after a season-ending 42-38 loss at No. 25 Iowa State. “He’s a very talented player. Runs hard and runs well. A complete player. Probably what’s as significant as anything, and I’ve said this a hundred times, he practices like he plays and that’s what makes him better.”

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein doesn’t see a high ceiling for him:

“Barnes is a productive early-entrant with good play strength but average ability to elude and create. On tape, he appears to lack downhill burst and explosive speed to the corner and is more of a “get what’s blocked” back than a dynamic presence with the ball in his hands. His talent as a lead blocker and ability to handle third-down duties should add some value to his draft profile, but RB3 might be his ceiling.”

In 2013, Wake Forest fullback recorded 36 reps for the most presses for a running back in the last decade. New York Giant Saquon Barkley, the first back taken last year, recorded 29 reps on the 225-pound weight.

Barnes and his fellow ball-carriers will test their speed and agility tomorrow.