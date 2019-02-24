Knicks News: Amare Stoudemire Explains Why He Takes Wine Baths

Amare Stoudemire is probably one of the most diverse athletes and businessmen that you will ever meet.

It’s a great thing!

While still a member of the New York Knicks, Stoudemire took a selfie showing how he uses wine as a way to rehab his body.

Not that far removed from graduate school, I thought it was both cool and expensive.

Wine is for drinking not for bathing in!

Stoudemire spoke to ESPN The Magazine’s Sam Alipour about it at Aire Ancient Baths in New York back in 2015.

It was brilliant. But I wanted to know more.

Check out our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Help me understand something. I remember seeing you doing some type of rehabilitation with wine. As I went to grad school, I stopped drinking hard liquor and I actually drank wine, so you caught my attention when you did that. What were you actually doing and why were people making such a big deal about it?

Amare Stoudemire: Well, in the game, we like to indulge in the finer things in life and I was able to find this spa that had the wine baths, so I was able to somewhat indulge in those things, and it helped. I mean, it helped me relax, it gave me a sense of, another way to achieve, persevere through injuries, so it was a cool thing. I still do it today.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: So what is the process? Is it, you just sit in a bathtub in wine? Like, do you go to your house and do it now? What do you do?

Amare Stoudemire: No, no, it’s at a spa, and they have it where they pour wine, it’s like wine and water basically in a spa, it’s like, ninety-eight to a hundred and something degrees, you know, just sit there, drink some ice-cold water and just relax.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: So, essentially, you’re sitting in there for about how long?

Amare Stoudemire: Half an hour, forty minutes, max.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Why should somebody do this? Is there any type of comparison to, maybe, a football player sitting in a cryptotherapy chamber; that type of rehab? Like, what’s the difference?

Amare Stoudemire: I’m not sure what a cryptotherapy chamber is, but I think it’s just a matter of just relaxing and just trying to open up the red blood cells to create better health and to create a healing process.