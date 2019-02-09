Anthony Davis Trade: Will Lakers, Celtics or Knicks Land Star? (VOTE)

The New Orleans Pelicans made the decision to hold off on trading star big man Anthony Davis prior to the NBA trade deadline. Although the Los Angeles Lakers made a handful of strong offers, according to reports, the team still opted to stand pat. The belief behind this stems from the potential for the Boston Celtics to offer a big package in the offseason.

Beyond that, there’s a chance the New York Knicks could put an offer on the table for Davis which features the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft (if they get it). Regardless, the Pelicans likely believed they would still have the offers the Lakers made at the deadline down the road when the Celtics could be involved.

So while there is a lot to figure out in terms of who will be able to land the Pelicans star, each team has the potential to make a number of huge offers. But as we’ve seen to this point, it’s going to take a monster offer for a trade to happen.

Pelicans Decline Lakers’ Huge Offer

When the news came of what the Lakers had offered as the deadline drew near, it grabbed plenty of attention. But what stood out even more than the offer, was the fact that the Pelicans turned it down.

The Lakers reportedly offered Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and two first-round picks for Davis. When that was turned down, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Pelicans wanted a “historic haul of picks” which includes four first-rounders.

The Pelicans haven’t countered the Lakers’ offers but do have expectations that Johnson will overwhelm them with young players and a historic haul of draft picks. To New Orleans, that means four first-round and second-round picks as part of a trade package, league sources told ESPN.

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum the Difference-Maker in Deal?

After the news of the Lakers’ huge offer being rejected (and there was chatter of an even larger one being put on the table), that’s when the real reason began to take shape. Fletcher Mackel of WDSU revealed the Pelicans had an interest in making a run at Celtics young forward Jayson Tatum and believe they have a chance to land him.

It’s realistic to assume that the Celtics would strongly consider a deal that included Tatum going to the Pelicans as a part of the package for Davis. The big question is what Boston would consider adding on top of that, but if the Pelicans’ focus is on the young forward, it likely means the Celtics will have an immediate edge this offseason.

With this being taken into account, it leads to the million-dollar question – who do you believe will land Davis when all is said and done?

READ NEXT: Sixers Roster & Starting Lineup After Tobias Harris Trade