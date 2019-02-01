Atlanta Weather Forecast for Super Bowl Sunday Weekend 2019

It’s Super Bo Sunday weekend 2019 and for those who are in the Atlanta, Georgia area for the events surrounding the big game, as well as the game itself, you may be wondering what to expect with the weather. A major cold front has been running through parts of the country, but, fortunately, this year’s big game is in a more southern state. Last year, Super Bowl goers were freezing in Minneapolis, so this year’s fans should be a bit warmer in the stadium.

With that said, let’s get into the details with our weather breakdown below. Read on for the forecast for each day and night this weekend, along with an hourly rundown for Sunday.

Friday, February 1, 2019

In Atlanta, Georgia today, the temperature will be a high of 59 degrees, with a low of 36 degrees at night, according to Weather.com. Sunset will be at 6:08 p.m. local time and, at night, there is a 10% chance of rain.

Saturday, February 2, 2019

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and, during the day, there will be a high of 58 degrees. Sunrise will be at 7:33 a.m. local time and sunset is reported by Weather.com, to be at 6:09 p.m. There is a 20% chance of rain during the day, but it increases to 50% at night. For the day, Weather.com has reported, “Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon … Winds light and variable.” At night, the rain showers will be occasional and the temperature will have a low of 46 degrees.

Sunday, February 3, 2019

Sunday is game day and for those heading out to watch the game, the weather is the most important. Sunrise is at 7:32 a.m. and sunset is reported to be 6:10 p.m. local time. There will be rain showers early in the day, with clouds and light winds. The chance of rain is at 40%. At night, the humidity will be at a high of 89%, but there is only at 10% chance of rain in the evening. Temperatures at night will go no lower than 42 degrees.

Fans who want super up-to-the-minute info on when the rain may fall can download the Accuweather app but updates.

According to Reuters, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof is expected to be left open for the Super Bowl this weekend and Mercedes-Benz Stadium General Manager Scott Jenkins stated, “You don’t get a lot of wind in here when [the roof is] open, so I don’t expect wind to be a factor.”

Accuweather reported that the last time Atlanta, Georgia hosted the Super Bowl, fans were greeted by a major ice storm. AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Elliott Abrams recalled that, “It was a wide-ranging storm, there were several waves of rain that came through and in this case it was cold enough that it didn’t melt, and so there was ice everywhere. And [there were] very bad driving conditions and lots of power outages.” Quarterback Neil O’Donnell also remembered, “The weather ruined that Super Bowl. You couldn’t go anywhere. It was like the whole city was shut down.” Fortunately, Super Bowl fans won’t have to deal with that this year … just maybe a little rain.