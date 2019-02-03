Behati Prinsloo Supports Adam Levine Amid Super Bowl Backlash

Adam Levine and his band, Maroon 5, has faced a lot of backlash amid their decision to be the headlining performers at the 2019 Super Bowl. This is due to the controversy surrounding the NFL’s relationship with former player Colin Kaepernick, who is known for kneeling during the National Anthem before games, in order to protest police brutality. Levine has addressed the hate and hopes to move on for it, focusing on the music.

Amid all the backlash, Levine has definitely had people in his corner, his wife, Behati Prinsloo, in particular. Ahead of her husband’s big gig, Prinsloo posted a photo of the band inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is hosting this year’s Super Bowl, on Instagram. With the photo, Prinsloo wrote a supportive caption that reads, “Once in a lifetime … so proud of these boys @maroon5 #superbowl53.”

Adam Levine confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that his wife will be attending the Super Bowl and cheering him on. Just a couple months ago, Levine attended the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to applaud for Prinsloo as she walked the catwalk after taking a break from the runway to become a mother to their children.

According to E!, when Prinsloo decided to return to the Victoria’s Secret catwalk she said, “I did the Victoria’s Secret show eight months after I had Gio. I felt so empowered. I was like, ‘I can do this, I have two kids.’ It was a beautiful journey; I loved being pregnant and I enjoyed getting back to work.”

Levine and his wife have two daughters together. The couple’s first-born child, Dusty Rose, was born on September 21, 2016, and their youngest, Gio Grace, was born on February 15, 2018. Neither of their kids will be at the Super Bowl watching their daddy, but they will be watching on the TV at home, according to Levine.

Recently, Prinsloo spoke with PorterEdit about how she met her husband. She recalled, “I met my husband through a mutual friend. Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, ‘You should meet Behati because she’s a total tomboy and down for anything,’ so he emailed me asking if I could do it. I ended up not doing it, but we kept emailing each other. It was such a natural correspondence that we kind of fell in love over email.”

She continued, “A month later, I went to LA for a job, and that was the first time we met in person. I remember walking in: I opened the door, and it was the classic moment where the light shines into the dark studio and everyone turned to look at me. He had boxing gloves on and he came to hug me – it was so awkward. Then he took me for dinner and we talked for hours and had the best time. It was love at first sight, it was crazy.” Prinsloo revealed that during their courtship, they broke up for a couple months and realized that they wanted to be together. Soon after getting back together, they became engaged and then got married in a secret wedding.