11 Best Basketball Backpacks for Any Player (2019)

When you’re researching the best basketball backpacks, what features are most important to you? Storage space? Stylish design? Price? Versatility?
Probably all of the above. So we’ve compiled a list below of some of the highest rated and most popular bags available in 2019 to help you make your decision easier. Most on the list have all the space you need to store a ball, shoes, gear and other equipment, while some others double as laptop/tablet bags. And you’ll be sure to find a stylish backpack to fit any budget.
1. Under Armour SC30 Undeniable BackpackPrice: $57.01Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can hold both a basketball or 5-size soccer ball & a 15 inch laptop in the side sleeve
- UA Storm technology is designed to be water-resistant
- The bottom panel is tough and durable to be resist wear and tear
- Can be on the pricey side; depends on what color you choose
- Despite water-proofing finish, some users said occasionally the bag absorbed water
- Might be too bulky for younger kids
Of course the best shooter in the NBA has a basketball bag and the Under Armour SC30 Undeniable Backpack is one every Stephen Curry fan should have.
Featuring UA's Storm technology, the bag is designed to repel water and stand tough in all of Mother Nature's elements. There's also a water-resistant front valuables pocket. The bottom is made of a durable material, which will help keep the wear and tear to a minimum.
The bag has plenty of storage for all your gear as the main compartment can fit a basketball (or a size 5 soccer ball) and a soft-lined sleeve which can safely hold a laptop up to 15 inches. The foam panels add extra protection to ensure your stuff doesn't get damaged. The dual-strap system is adjustable and padded for maximum comfort.
Six colors are available -- White/Black (pictured), Steel/Taxi, Royal/Gold, Black Currant/Raisin Red, Black/Silver, and Baja.
If you want to see the previous model, check out the UA SC30 Unisex Backpack.
Find more Under Armour SC30 Undeniable Backpack information and reviews here.
2. DashSport Basketball BackpackPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The bag has plenty of storage, including room for a ball, shoes, other gear, and a separate 2 water bottle compartment
- Lots of padding for extra protection as well as for comfort on the dual-strap carrying system
- Durable construction of 420 Denier Nylon with water-resistant PVC backing
- Might not be the best bag when it comes to being water-resistant
- Some found the bag began to fray
- Only 2 colors available -- Black and Yellow
The best basketball backpacks don't necessarily have to come from the biggest names in the sports equipment industry. This bag from DashSport is multi-functional, durable, and comes at a great price.
Made of 420 Denier Nylon with water-resistant PVC backing it is built to last. The bag also has added padding to protect your gear as well as padded shoulder straps for easy and comfortable carrying.
There is plenty of storage as the backpack is big enough to fit a full-sized basketball or volleyball or a size 5 soccer ball. There is also space for cleats, shoes, socks, jackets, other equipment, and 2 water bottles in separate sleeves.
The bag measures 18 inches in height by 12 inches in width by 10 inches in depth and is perfect for players of all sports ages 6 and up.
Find more DashSport Basketball Backpack information and reviews here.
3. Hard Work Sports Basketball Backpack with Ball CompartmentPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The secured mesh ball holder can fit a regulation-sized basketball
- There is a large main compartment that can fit shoes and other gear
- The padded straps are adjustable and there is also a top handle for easy carrying
- If you don't want a separate ball compartment, then this bag probably isn't for you
- Some users said they experienced durability issues
- If you pack the main compartment with too much gear, it might be tough to get the basketball to fit in the holder
Those looking for a different style of bag should check out the Hard Work Sports Backpack as this one has a separate exposed mesh pocket to hold your basketball.
In addition to the mesh holder, there is a main compartment, which is large enough to hold a pair of shoes or other court essentials like shirts, shorts, socks, and more. Carrying is easy and comfortable as there are padded straps or an grab handle at the top.
The bag, which is made of durable polyester, measures 20 inches by 13 inches by 7.5 inches, so it's a suitable size for players of all ages. It also comes with a 100 percent satisfaction and lifetime guarantee.
Find more Hard Work Sports Basketball Backpack information and reviews here.
4. Scione Basketball BackpackPros:
Cons:
- It can hold a basketball, a 15.6 inch laptop, and it also has USB charging and headphone ports
- It is made of durable and waterproof oxford
- Large main compartment for apparel and a water bottle holder
- The base of the bag isn't very sturdy
- Some users felt the bag had durability issues with fraying and tearing
- Some users felt the zippers stuck too often
If you're in the market for bag with a lot of cool features at a bargain price, then this one from Scione is one of the best basketball backpacks you'll find.
This backpack has a couple of unique gadgets, including USB built-in charging cable and external headphone ports. There's also a soft-lined compartment to hold a laptop up to 15.6 inches. Yes, while those functions certainly are neat, it's time to get to the basketball part.
There is a retractable net in which you can store your basketball (or any other kind of ball) and the main compartment is big enough to store whatever gear you need that day at the court, including a mesh water bottle pocket.
The Scione Basketball Backpack is made of durable, waterproof oxford material. It has an ergonomic padded design on the back and in the shoulder straps which promotes breathability and comfort when carrying. It measures a generous 18.9 inches by 11.8 inches by 5.9 inches.
Find more Scione Basketball Backpack information and reviews here.
5. Wilson Evolution Basketball BackpackPrice: $55.91Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The bag has plenty of storage as you can fit a basketball and shoes; also a laptop sleeve
- There are perforations on the front and side for ventilation to cut down on odor
- There's a thermal lined pocket for temperature controlled storage
- On the pricey side
- Limited colors available -- Navy and Red
- You'll might have trouble fitting a ball, sneakers and a laptop at the same time
The Wilson Evolution Backpack offers plenty of space in a stylish design.
The bag's main compartment is big enough to hold a regulation sized basketball and a pair of shoes. It also has a padded laptop sleeve on the interior. A thermal lined pocket gives you temperature controlled storage, while the side and front perforations maximize ventilation to help eliminate odors. There's also bottom compartment so you can separate your wet and dry gear.
The exterior of the bag has a fleece-lined front pocket for valuables, side zip pocket to hold water bottles, and a phone sleeve on the strap. Carrying is made easy and comfortable thanks to the padded dual-strap system.
Need a ball for your new bag? Check out the Wilson Evolution Game Basketball.
Find more Wilson Evolution Basketball Backpack information and reviews here.
6. TrailKicker Basketball BackpackPrice: $36.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extremely durable and water resistant, made of 1680 Denier polyester
- Plenty of storage, including 2 "hidden" compartments large enough to hold a basketball and other gear
- Laptop compartment (up to 17 inches) and a tablet sleeve (up to 9.7 iPad)
- Might be too bulky for some
- Only available in 2 colors -- Black and Camo
- The design is pretty straightforward if you're looking for something a little more stylish
If organization is your top priority in a bag, the KickStarter Basketball Backpack could be exactly what you need.
This bag really gets creative with the storage space. The pockets include a main compartment, small interior compartment, front exterior pocket, 2 side pockets for water bottles, 2 zipped side pockets, and a drop down shoe compartment at the base. There's also a hidden compartment to hold your basketball and padded sleeves for a laptop (up to 17 inches) and a tablet (up to 9.7 inch iPad). You'll have organized spots for apparel, equipment, cell phone, valuables, and more. Everything you need.
It is durably made of 1680 Denier polyester, so it's water-resistant, including at the bottom base. It measures roughly 22 inches by 11 inches by 6 inches.
As for carrying, there is a padded dual-strap system as well as a convenient grab handle at the top.
Find more TrailKicker Basketball Backpack information and reviews here.
7. Mier Basketball BackpackPrice: $35.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- There are more than a handful of pockets for gear, equipment, valuables, phones, etc.
- Big enough to store a basketball, shoes, a 17.3 inch laptop and tablet
- The padded bottom is water resistant to protect all your gear
- This might be too bulky for younger kids
- Some users said they experienced durability issues earlier than expected
- Only available in Black or Blue
If size and storage are your main concerns in a bag, the Mier model won't disappoint as it's one of the best basketball backpacks for those department. The backpack is 40 linear inches and measures 20.9 length by 14.2 width by 8.3 depth (in inches).
For storage purposes, the bag has the following: a zippered mesh compartment big enough to hold a basketball, shoes, or wet items to keep them separate from your dry gear; padded sleeves for a laptop (17.3 inches) and a tablet; numerous side pockets for water bottles, valuables, phones, and such; and a top zipper pocket for sunglasses.
The exterior is made of durable materials with a water-resistant bottom, but it also features soft padding to keep your gear protected. It has a comfortable dual-strap carrying system as well as an adjustable sternum strap and waist strap if you're toting an extra heavy load. The bag has YKK zippers, extra strong stitching on the straps, and a detachable carabiner clip for hanging.
Check out this other Mier Basketball Backpack model for a comparison.
Find more Mier Basketball Backpack information and reviews here.
8. Gudui Basketball BackpackPros:
Cons:
- Has space to hold a basketball on the outside, a laptop, water bottle, gear, valuables, and more
- It's made of high-density water resistant polyester so it should be durable
- The shoulder straps are padded and are anti-sweat for extra comfort and breathability
- Some users felt the bag is too small
- Some users said the straps aren't very durable
- Won't fit larger laptops, up to 15.6 inches only
What makes Gudui's model one of the best basketball backpacks is its versatility, functionality, and excellent price.
The bag, which has a mesh netting on the exterior to hold a basketball, also features USB port technology so you can charge your phone and an earphone hole making it a very multi-purpose backpack. There is a separate compartment to safely store a tablet or laptop up to 15.6 inches. There is also storage for gear in the main compartment, a side mesh pocket for a water bottle, and spaces for phones, pens, and smaller items like that.
Gudui's backpack measures 18.9 inches by 11.8 inches by 5.9 inches and is made of heavy duty water-resistant polyester. The dual strap carrying system is padded and designed to be anti-sweat for extra comfort and breathability.
Find more Gudui Basketball Backpack information and reviews here.
9. Athletico National Basketball BackpackPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Plenty of storage, including separate compartments for a ball, shoes, and laptop
- Made of strong 600 Denier polyester for excellent durability in all weather conditions
- It has a ventilated back for breathability and to cut down on odors
- The separate area for shoes might not be big enough to fit larger hi-tops
- Probably be too big for smaller players
- Some users said the zippers had durability issues
Size and versatility are what makes the Athletico National Sports Backpack one of the top bags for basketball players. Well, not just basketball players. It's perfect for soccer, volleyball, football, and more.
Storage-wise, it has separate compartments for a ball, shoes, and a padded one for a laptop and/or tablet. The ball and shoe pockets are vented for extra breathability to cut down on odor. There are also pockets for valuables and gear as well as a 7 pocket accessories organizer. The adjustable shoulder straps are padded for more comfort and easy carrying.
The bag, which measures a generous 19.5 inches by 14 inches by 12 inches, is available in 3 colors -- Black, Blue and Pink. It is made of durable and weather-resistant 600 Denier polyester and comes with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.
Check out more Athletico Sports Bags for more options.
Find more Athletico National Basketball Backpack information and reviews here.
10. Kolako Basketball BackpackPrice: $32.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The bag is equipped with a combination lock for maximum security
- Has a mesh compartment to hold a ball and a padded area for a laptop up to 17 inches
- It has an external USB charging port and a convenient headphone hole
- Some users had durability issues with the zippers
- Some users said the USB port was defective
- Some users felt the bag didn't hold enough equipment
When searching for the best basketball backpacks one feature that can't be overlooked is security. And the bag from Kolako has you covered as it is equipped with an anti-theft design. It has a password combination lock that you can set so you don't have to worry about having your stuff stolen.
The backpack also features an exterior mesh compartment for a basketball, a padded sleeve that can hold up to a 17-inch laptop, a large main compartment for gear, a water bottle sleeve, a USB charging port, and a headphone hole so you can conveniently listen to you favorite music on the way to the gym.
The bag is durably made with water-resistant materials and features padded shoulder straps and back for better air flow and comfort.
It measures 19.7 inches by 12.6 inches by 7.1 inches and is available in Black, Gray, and Blue.
Find more Kolako Basketball Backpack information and reviews here.
11. Nike Hoops Elite Pro Basketball BackpackPrice: $109.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It has a water-resistant bottom for added durability and protection
- There are separate wet/dry compartments to keep your gear apart
- Nike Quad Zip System allows convenient access to your stuff from all angles
- On the pricey side
- This is an older model so quantities might be limited
- There is no separate pocket to hold a basketball
No list about the best basketball backpacks would be complete without an entry from Nike. And their Hoops Elite Pro, while an older model, still gets the job done.
It has a separate vented compartment for shoes (up to size 15) and enough room in the main pocket to fit a ball and other gear. There are wet/dry compartments to keep your clean stuff away from the dirty. The innovative Nike Quad Zip System allows for easy access to everything from any angle. And the Max Air Shoulder Straps provide ample comfort when carrying.
The bag is made of 100 percent polyester and features a water-resistant bottom for added durability and protection. The Hoops Elite Pro is available in over 20 color schemes. This particular pictured model measures 21 inches by 13 inches by 9 inches.
Browse all of Nike's Bags and Backpacks for men, women, and youth at Amazon.
Find more Nike Hoops Elite Pro Basketball Backpack information and reviews here.
