11 Best Basketball Backpacks for Any Player (2019)

Of course the best shooter in the NBA has a basketball bag and the Under Armour SC30 Undeniable Backpack is one every Stephen Curry fan should have.

Featuring UA's Storm technology, the bag is designed to repel water and stand tough in all of Mother Nature's elements. There's also a water-resistant front valuables pocket. The bottom is made of a durable material, which will help keep the wear and tear to a minimum.

The bag has plenty of storage for all your gear as the main compartment can fit a basketball (or a size 5 soccer ball) and a soft-lined sleeve which can safely hold a laptop up to 15 inches. The foam panels add extra protection to ensure your stuff doesn't get damaged. The dual-strap system is adjustable and padded for maximum comfort.

Six colors are available -- White/Black (pictured), Steel/Taxi, Royal/Gold, Black Currant/Raisin Red, Black/Silver, and Baja.

If you want to see the previous model, check out the UA SC30 Unisex Backpack.