5 Best Squash Goggles: Which Is Right for You? (2019)

When playing high impact sports, it’s of vital importance that you keep your eyes protected. Racquet sports certainly fall into this category. So we’ve compiled a list below of the some of the best squash goggles available on the market today.
There are a few different styles covered, including glasses, goggles with adjustable straps, and OTG (over the glasses) models, so there is something for everyone.
1. Dunlop I-Armor Protective Squash EyewearPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It has an ergonomic profile for extra stability and comfort
- The goggles have rubberized super-grip arms so they'll stay in place
- The contoured lens allows for excellent vision, especially on the peripheral
- On the pricey side
- Doesn't come with an adjustable strap
- These won't fit over prescription glasses
The Dunlop I-Armor Eye Protector Squash Goggles feature a sleek design and are World Squash Federation approved.
The goggles have an ergonomic profile for extra stability and comfort. Some of the notable highlights are the rubberized super-grip arms, the contoured lens for excellent peripheral vision, and a storage pouch for easy carrying.
Find more Dunlop I-Armor Protective Squash Eyewear information and reviews here.
2. Python Xtreme View EyeguardPrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Each lens has a hole at the top for extra breathability
- It comes with an adjustable head strap for an even better fit if desired
- If you're not using the strap, the side arms are also adjustable
- On the pricey side
- There is no sweat guard
- It's possible that they could fog up somewhat easily
While Python is primarily a racquetball company, their Extreme View Eyeguard make for some of the most popular and best squash goggles as well.
These goggles have adjustable side arms so you can get a perfect fit. And if you want more security, use the including adjustable strap. Go with whatever way is most comfortable for you. The lenses themselves have tiny vents at the top to promote breathability.
The Python Extreme View meets or exceeds A.S.T.M. Standard F803-97. A.S.T.M. is the one of the world's largest standards developing organizations.
If you want to spend a few extra dollars, you can get the Python Extreme View Eyewear with a storage case.
Find more Python Xtreme View Eyeguard information and reviews here.
3. Head Impulse Protective EyewearPrice: $7.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The adjustable clip-on strap helps to get a secure fit and maximum comfort
- Shatterproof polycarbonate lens offers excellent durability and protection
- The lens has anti-fog treatment
- Probably too small to fit prescription glasses underneath
- Some users felt they fogged up too easily and often
- Some users felt the nose bridge was uncomfortable
The company Head has been around since 1950, mainly known for their tennis and skiing equipment. They’ve certainly expanded over the years, jumping into the sports goggles business.
Their Impulse Protective Eyewear offers a simple, yet sleek, design with all-purpose functionality. Featuring an anti-fog, shatterproof polycarbonate lens, the lightweight goggles are ideal for all sports, including squash, racquetball, tennis, basketball, and more. The hinge-style temples add extra comfort, while the adjustable strap ensures a secure fit.
Play confidently knowing the Head Impulse Protective Eyewear will provide maximum protection and flexibility.
If you want to see a comparable style from the same company, check out the Head Rave Protective Goggles.
Find more Head Impulse Protective Eyewear information and reviews here.
4. Unique Sports Super Specs Eye ProtectorsPrice: $9.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has anti-scratch, fog-free, shatterproof Polycarbonate lenses
- Polycarbonate lens is 10 times more impact resistant than other plastics
- Official eyewear of the USA Racquetball Association, but also great for squash
- You can’t change out the lenses for your prescription ones
- You probably can't wear them over prescription glasses
- Some might feel the adjustable strap is too bulky
Unique Sports Super Specs Eye Protectors are the official eyewear of the United States Racquetball Association, so you know you're getting some of the best goggles on the market. But, don't worry, they can be used in any sport in which your eyes need protection, including squash.
Featuring a wrap around design, the goggles will enhance your peripheral vision and help eliminate blind spots. While the lenses can’t be taken out and exchanged for your personal prescription ones, they do have scratch-resistant and anti-fog coatings.
The woven backstrap is designed so it won't irritate your head during play and it easily adjusts so you can get a perfect fit.
Find more Unique Sports Super Specs Eye Protectors information and reviews here.
5. Bangerz HS-OTG Protective EyeguardPrice: $24.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wide vision OTG Googles with polycarbonate lens, designed to fit over your prescription glasses
- The lens is anti-fog, anti-scratch, and shatter resistant
- Certified and meets or exceeds all USRA & ASTM F803 standards for racquet sports
- On the pricey
- Probably will be too bulky if you don't wear prescription glasses
- The OTG style tends to be a little heavier than regular goggles
One goggles style we haven't covered yet is the "over the glasses" or OTG. And the Bangerz OTG Sports Goggles come highly rated and recommended by the users who wear prescription glasses.
Designed to fit over your prescription glasses, the wide vision goggles won't hinder your vision at all. Featuring a shatterproof, one-piece polycarbonate lens, which is also anti-fog and anti-scratch, the Bangerz goggles are ASTM certified for all racquet sports as well as lacrosse. Perfect for all high impact sports, the goggles are vented and have an adjustable strap so you can get a perfect fit.
If you're in the market for the OTG style, these from Bangerz are some of the best squash goggles you can get.
For a comparable option, check out the Python OTG Sports Goggles.
Find more Bangerz HS-OTG Protective Eyeguard information and reviews here.
