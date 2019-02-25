5 Best Squash Goggles: Which Is Right for You? (2019)

While Python is primarily a racquetball company, their Extreme View Eyeguard make for some of the most popular and best squash goggles as well.

These goggles have adjustable side arms so you can get a perfect fit. And if you want more security, use the including adjustable strap. Go with whatever way is most comfortable for you. The lenses themselves have tiny vents at the top to promote breathability.

The Python Extreme View meets or exceeds A.S.T.M. Standard F803-97. A.S.T.M. is the one of the world's largest standards developing organizations.

If you want to spend a few extra dollars, you can get the Python Extreme View Eyewear with a storage case.