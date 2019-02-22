Bill Simmons Tweets Out Meme in Response to Bob Kraft Saga

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is one of the most well-known Boston sports fans, and his response to Robert Kraft’s alleged involvement in a prostitution sting was similar to most fans reactions. Simmons tweeted a simple question mark then minutes later posted this meme featuring Jon Stewart.

TMZ reported there is an arrest warrant issued for Kraft for his alleged involvement in a prostitution sting. Kraft has denied his involvement.

A spokesperson for Kraft tells TMZ Sports the NFL owner denies the allegations. “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.” New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is a wanted man — cops say they’ve issued a warrant for his arrest as part of a recent prostitution, human trafficking sting operation in Jupiter, Florida. Cops say 77-year-old Kraft will be charged with 2 counts of “soliciting another to commit prostitution,” according to Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr.

Simmons is known for his work as a writer and podcast host at ESPN, before leaving the company to start The Ringer. Simmons is the host of The Bill Simmons Podcast and frequently appears on a number of other shows on The Ringer Podcast Network. Simmons is unique in his approach to covering sports in that he brings his Patriots, Red Sox and Celtics fandom into his podcasts and articles. Simmons spoke with Recode about the difference in starting Grantland at ESPN and launching The Ringer with HBO.

So the difference between Grantland and this was: When we were launching The Ringer, it was always multimedia. It was always, how do we do writing, podcasts and video? And then, how does that lead to branded content? How does that lead to us producing non-scripted shows, and maybe eventually scripted shows? And how does that lead to opportunities with Facebook and Twitter and Periscope and Snapchat?… [With The Ringer], the writing is still big for us, and it’s the soul of what we do. But it’s also — as you know, you can’t monetize a site with just writing. You have to have multiple things. It was really fun to figure out.

As for the Kraft allegations, Simmons had little to say about it aside from the meme. He later turned his attention to a recent story on NBA referee Tim Donaghy.

“I love the NBA and believe it’s important they should be completely transparent in their answer to ESPN’s story. Then it goes away for good. So here’s an easy solution: put all the Donaghy games from 2006-07 online and let us decide for ourselves… right?” Simmons tweeted.