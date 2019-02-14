WATCH: Bulls Announcer Sings Lionel Richie for Lookalike Otto Porter

There’s a popular belief that recently-acquired Chicago Bulls forward Otto Porter looks quite a bit like singer Lionel Richie. It’s been brewing for a few years now, and even NBA players have chimed in on the topic over the years. But during the Bulls’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, announcer Stacey King brought the comparison to his in-game coverage.

After Porter hit a 3-pointer, King wasted virtually no time breaking out his singing voice by performing the popular song by Richie, ‘All Night Long.’

Bulls announcer starts singing "All Night Long" because Otto Porter looks exactly like Lionel Richie pic.twitter.com/DBNcnTSeNw — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) February 14, 2019

For what it’s worth, King wasn’t done there either, as he reeled off another Richie song following a play involving Porter during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game.

Stacey King loving the Otto Porter signing. Can't stop singing Porter's doppelganger Lionel Richie songs pic.twitter.com/78obPay53l — Ⓜ️arcusD ᴿᴵᴾ ᴹᵃʳᶜᵘˢᴰ² (@_MarcusD3_) February 14, 2019

It was pretty impressive from the Bull announcer and came during a 122-110 win. This was arguably the best game of Porter’s NBA career, as he poured in 37 points on 16-of-20 shooting with 10 rebounds in just his fourth game with the team.

As far as the comparison to lookalike Lionel Richie, it seems the internet agreed with the comparison, even dating as far back as Greg Monroe commenting on it in 2014.

The Lionel Richie-Otto Porter Comparison

Monroe, who was recently added to the NBA’s post-trade deadline free agency pool, sounded off on the topic ahead of Porter’s second season in the league.

Is Otto Porter kin to Lionel Richie? I need answers bro? — Greg Monroe (@M10OSE) June 30, 2014

But things heated up after Porter’s trade to the Bulls, as fans and others began chiming in on the topic.

Am I crazy @chicagobulls or is Otto Porter Jr.’s celebrity look alike Lionel Richie? pic.twitter.com/Ina98FP4N5 — Jason Nawracaj (@louierocko53) February 9, 2019

Otto Porter Jr looks exactly like Lionel Richie and it’s not talked about enough — AbeSizzle ✈ (@Abe1Sauce) February 10, 2019

It’s hard to ignore the comparison and the side-by-side pictures only add to the argument. Apparently, the Bulls announcer was fully prepared to show some love to Porter and his doppelganger with a few songs.

It’s probably a safe bet that we can expect to hear a few more references to the singer from King as the season rolls on.

Otto Porter Trade

The Bulls brought Porter to town at the 2019 NBA trade deadline by sending Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker to the Wizards in one of the bigger moves of the season. The 25-year-old was drafted No. 3 overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by Washington and averaged a career-best 14.7 points with 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 2017-18.

While Porter’s numbers dropped a bit during the start of the current season with the Wizards (12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds), he’s thrived with the Bulls through four games. Porter is shooting a scorching 62.1 percent from the field and 57.9 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 22.5 points on roughly four more shots per game compared to earlier this year.

