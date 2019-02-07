How Celtics Trade for Anthony Davis With Jayson Tatum Could Look

The general message from the Boston Celtics to the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of the NBA trade deadline has been fairly simple – just wait. Danny Ainge wants the Pelicans to hold off on trading Anthony Davis until the offseason so they can jump into the conversation and make a big offer. Due to the ‘Rose Rule,’ Boston can’t acquire Davis currently unless they trade Kyrie Irving in a one-for-one deal.

Obviously, that would defeat the purpose, as the Celtics are eyeing the potential of teaming Davis up with Irving and their already-talented roster. If the two teams did come to terms on a deal (assuming the Pelicans wait), there’s no question a lot of young talent would be on the move and heading to New Orleans.

Specifically, the focus for the Pelicans has seemingly remained on the potential to land forward Jayson Tatum. And as Fletcher Mackel of WDSU reported, the team believes they can get him in a deal over the summer. There’s little reason to believe that won’t be the case, and in turn, we’re going to take a look at how a possible Celtics deal for Davis could look in the offseason.

*Note: Trades created with ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine.

Celtics Send Big Trio & Multiple Picks for Anthony Davis

*Celtics send three future first-round picks to Pelicans

To be clear, there’s a very real chance that the Celtics could have to send more than Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, and three first-round picks. Obviously, Davis is an unbelievable talent, but the Pelicans are pulling no punches with their demands at this point. The proof of that came in the recent talks the team had with the Los Angeles Lakers, which have been the hot-button topic for the past week or so.

The Lakers reportedly offered Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and two first-round picks for Davis. That deal was declined and as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, the Pelicans want a “historic haul of picks” which includes four first-rounders.

The Pelicans haven’t countered the Lakers’ offers but do have expectations that Johnson will overwhelm them with young players and a historic haul of draft picks. To New Orleans, that means four first-round and second-round picks as part of a trade package, league sources told ESPN.

While that asking price may be a bit lofty, the Pelicans are extremely likely to receive two or three first-round picks and multiple talented players in the process. It’s a strong argument that Tatum is the best player in either trade from the Lakers or Celtics, and Brown’s upside has to be a nice selling point for the Pelicans.

On the opposite side, Magic Johnson and company are essentially offering as much as anyone could have ever imagined. Assuming this does roll into the offseason, it’ll be interesting to see how the potential back-and-forth between the two storied franchises will play out. But the above offer from the Celtics would at least have the Pelicans’ attention.

