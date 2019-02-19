Champions League Bracket 2019: Round of 16

The Champions League bracket is a bit complicated given the matchups are determined by a draw after each round. The Round of 16 matchups were decided by a draw rather than a bracket like we see in the World Cup.

There is also a draw heading into the quarterfinals and again prior to the semifinals as the matchups are once again determined. Here is a look at this week’s four matchups.

The round of 16 continues this week! 🙌 Who are you backing? 🤔#UCL pic.twitter.com/4wB5P9MF6W — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 18, 2019

What we do know is 16 teams remain in the Champions League and the number will be whittled down to eight in the coming weeks. All these games point towards the Champions League Final that takes place on June 1, 2019.

This week’s Champions League matches started without a lot of scoring. Liverpool-Bayern and Barcelona-Lyon both ended in scoreless draws. The second leg for both of these matchups will take place on March 13.

Juventus and Atletico Madrid highlight the next set of games on Wednesday, February 20. Manchester City takes on Schalke as well. Both are the first leg of the matchups and will start at 3 p.m. Eastern. The Champions League will then take a brief hiatus with the second legs of the Round of 16 beginning on March 5.

When play resumes, Real Madrid will look to hold onto their 2-1 aggregate lead over Ajax. Tottenham has a sizable 3-0 lead on Tottenham as the second legs kick off next month.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri spoke about their mindset heading into their matchup with Atletico Madrid.

“Would I settle for 1-1 now? These things depend on how the game goes and how well we play, but they are a dangerous team so I won’t settle for anything or take anything now,” Allegri explained, per Marca.com. “Yet it is important for us to score goals. In the game, Ronaldo is going to be important for us. In the last 10 or 11 years, he and Lionel Messi have always been the top scorers. Of course he is important to what we want to do. But in football, it isn’t just a case of having Ronaldo and that means that you will win. You have Ronaldo and that gives you chances to win because you have the best player in the world, but it isn’t a guarantee.”

Here’s a look at the remaining 16 teams and matchups. There will be a draw to determine the quarterfinal matchups once the eight teams are determined.

Champions League Round of 16: Teams & Matchups