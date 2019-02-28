Chris Paul Has Perfect Reaction to Dwyane Wade Game-Winner

Down two with the clock running out, Dwyane Wade mustered up some of his old magic and turned what was nearly a game-ending block into a game-winning three. Jordan Bell got a piece of the initial look, but enough time was left on the clock for Wade to quickly regain possession and toss up a three off one foot.

Twitter Reactions

The buzzer beater sent twitter into a frenzy with fans and players alike. Longtime friend Chris Paul took to Twitter to let Wade know that he better not be bringing his late-game magic to their tilt in Houston:

Aight now @DwyaneWade…don’t come down to Houston with that nonsense tomorrow night!! 😂🤣😂 #OneLastDance — Chris Paul (@CP3) February 28, 2019

A flashy offensive player in his own right, the recently healthy Isaiah Thomas begged Wade not to retire:

Gabrielle Union

Wade’s wife decided to enter the mix and let the world know that her husband is in fact very good at basketball:

That boy good!! @DwyaneWade game winners never get old!! — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 28, 2019

O’Shae Jackson Jr.

Even legendary rapper Ice Cube’s son, O’Shae Jackson Jr, had something to say about Wade’s epic buzzer-beater:

This is one of the greatest moments I’ve ever seen. Long live Flash. Long live @DwyaneWade https://t.co/jiCxDjLXnA — O'Shea Jackson Jr #C-137 (@OsheaJacksonJr) February 28, 2019

Heat vs Rockets Preview

As Chris Paul alluded to in his tweet, the Heat and Rockets actually meet up tomorrow night. Coming off a hard-fought and emotional win, the Heat will have their hands full with one of the most dynamic offensive units in the league. Although they typically thrive when slowing the game down to an ugly tempo, the Heat went toe to toe with the Warriors and won in a shootout with the legendary Golden State offense.

Given the recent play of James Harden Chris Paul, it would be safe to assume another offensive onslaught is coming for the Heat. However, they will likely need another vintage Wade performance from the aging star in order to pull off the upset on the tail end of a back to back. In addition to Wade, the Heat got quality efforts from Goran Dragic, Josh Richardson, and Bam Adebayo (with Hassan Whiteside being ruled out before tip off).

The Rockets are winners of three out of four after the break and have seemingly rediscovered the defense that made them such a force last year. While giving up well over 100 points per game, the Rockets play at a breakneck pace and truthfully just need to hold teams to around 110 in order to pick up the win on most nights.

Paul has helped greatly to even out the Rockets attack since his return. Although Harden’s iso attack was providing some of the best stat lines the NBA has ever seen, he wasn’t able to will his team to victory every night and desperately needed a secondary playmaker/scorer. Clint Capela returning to form after his injury and Kenneth Faried providing a jolt of energy have taken the team over the top and the Rockets now find themselves in prime position to make a run up the Western Conference standings heading into the last stretch of the season.