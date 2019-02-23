Duke-Syracuse Highlights a Loaded College Hoops Betting Slate

There are some intriguing conference matchups scheduled for Saturday, with lower-ranked teams hosting three of the four games between Top 25 schools. In addition, the unranked Syracuse Orange will attempt to sweep the top-ranked Duke Blue Devils as five-point home underdogs on the college basketball odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com in another ACC battle that was originally slated to be featured on ESPN’s College GameDay.

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim was involved in a fatal accident that killed another man walking along the highway while driving home after Wednesday’s 69-49 rout of the 18th-ranked Louisville Cardinals. Boeheim will coach versus Duke while Zion Williamson is not expected to play for the opposition following a knee injury suffered in a 88-72 home loss to the eighth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels the same day.

In the first meeting between these teams back on January 14 in Durham, the Orange stunned the Blue Devils 95-91 in overtime as 17-point road underdogs.

While that game will tip off later on Saturday, a pair of key Top 25 matchups will start the day in Louisville and Baton Rouge. In the ACC, the Cardinals will try to bounce back from that lopsided loss at the Carrier Dome by hosting the third-ranked Virginia Cavaliers as five-point home underdogs.

In the SEC, the 13th-ranked LSU Tigers will also look to rebound from a surprising home loss to the Florida Gators when they host the fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers as one-point home underdogs.

Later in Chapel Hill, a third ACC game worth watching will take place between the Tar Heels and 16th-ranked Florida State Seminoles, who are riding an eight-game winning streak since starting 1-4 in conference play. North Carolina is a consensus seven-point home favorite and has gone 7-1 straight up and 6-1-1 against the spread in the previous eight meetings with Florida State despite losing the last one 81-80 on January 3, 2018.

Last but not least, perhaps the most evenly matched game will happen in the Big 12 when the 14th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders host the 16th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks as 5.5-point home favorites.

Many are predicting the end of Kansas’ 14-year run atop the conference’s regular-season standings, but the Jayhawks crushed the Red Raiders 79-63 as 4.5-point home favorites in the first meeting on February 2 to improve to 18-1 SU and 13-6 ATS in the past 19 of the series dating back to January 16, 2010, according to the OddsShark College Basketball Database.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.