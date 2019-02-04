Twins Devin & Jason McCourty Win First Super Bowl Together

The McCourty twins, Jason and Devin, have just won Super Bowl LIII with the New England Patriots. Appearing together in the big game for the first time in their careers, the McCourty’s helped New England defeat the Los Angeles Rams by the score of 13-3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

With Devin McCourty at safety and Jason McCourty at cornerback, the Patriots defense limited the Rams’ offense to just 174 yards in the air and 62 yards rushing.The Los Angeles offense lost 31 yards, for just 205 total yards on the game. New England got to Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff 4 times and recorded 7 tackles for a loss. Stephen Gilmore picked off Goff for the Rams’ lone turnover.

Jason McCourty broke up a pass later in the third quarter that was guaranteed to be a touchdown otherwise. On first down, with the ball on the Patriots’ 29-yard line, Goff threw a deep pass to the back of the end zone, targeting wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Jason McCourty came in to break up the catch at the last second. On third down, Dont’a Hightower sacked Goff for a nine-yard loss, forcing a field goal to tie the game at 3.

The Patriots scored the first touchdown of the game with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. Running back Sony Michel punched the ball in from the 2-yard line after New England quarterback Tom Brady connected with tight end Rob Gronkowski for a 29-yard catch.

Rams fans must have thought they were experiencing deja vu all over again with 4:17 to go in the fourth. Goff threw another deep ball, this one from the Patriots’ 27-yard line, again targeting Cooks. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore was on hand to pick the ball off at the New England 4-yard line, giving the Patriots possession.

This is the first season that the free safety (Devin) and cornerback (Jason) have played on the same team since college. Drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2009, this is Jason’s very first Super Bowl appearance. His brother, on the other hand, has played on football’s biggest stage five times (including tonight).

In April 2017, Jason was released by the Titans after eight seasons. He signed a two-year deal with the Browns and was traded to New England one year into his contract. Signing with the same team that his brother plays for was pretty awesome. Going to the Super Bowl together? Is even more awesome.

READ NEXT: Everything You Need to Know About Devin & Jason McCourty