Dont’a Hightower’s Girlfriend Morgan Is ‘Home’ With Her Man

Dont’a Hightower is in Atlanta, Georgia, for tonight’s Super Bowl. He and his team, the New England Patriots, will be taking on the Los Angeles Rams in an epic showdown that is sure to keep fans of both teams on the edge of their seats.

Hightower, who was selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft, will have the support of his longtime girlfriend, Morgan Hart. As previously reported by Heavy, the two have been together for seven years and are so incredibly in love.

Before Hightower left for ATL, Hart shared a sweet photo of her and her man. The pic was taken at an event a couple of weeks ago.

“Home,” she captioned the shot, adding a red heart emoji. The couple appeared to be standing in a restaurant and the background is blurred while Hightower and Hart are barely in focus. The couple sweetly gazed into each other’s eyes as someone captured the moment. You can see the photo below.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, sending love and support to the couple and to the NFLer, who is hoping to win his third Super Bowl with the Pats.

“You guys are soooo cute!!! Your man is gonna kill it in the Super Bowl. GO PATS!!” wrote one Instagram user.

“Everyone should find someone who looks at them like you two look at each other,” added another.

“Beautiful Morgan. Good Luck in the SuperBowl Dont’a. Here we go again,” echoed a third.

Hart will undoubtedly be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for tonight’s game. It’s going to be a huge night for Hightower and his teammates and Hart will be cheering them on the whole way.

Interestingly, she didn’t make it out to Kansas City for the AFC Championship game. She did, however, watch the intense game, which kept her on the edge of her seat.

“Y’all ever watched a game that had you so far on the edge of your seat you ran out of actual ‘seat’? Totally lost feeling in my bum but it’s fine ‘cause ATL WE COMINNNN'” she captioned a photo of herself sitting on a coffee table in front of the television.

If the Patriots are able to hold off the Rams, you will more than likely see Hart on the field with Hightower, finding her “home” in his arms in front of thousands of screaming fans. If the Patriots don’t earn the outcome that they are hoping for, the team will still be applauded for doing a great job and having an outstanding season. Hart is so proud of Hightower and that will not change no matter who wins Super Bowl LIII.

“For the last seven years, I have been honored to sit front row & watch you live out your biggest dream. I like to call it your magic, because every time I watch you work, both on the field and off, there’s just no other word to describe what I’m seeing. Playing in the NFL is not for the faint of heart. With every new season our lives have been changed, sometimes in little ways, sometimes in big. Your first 5 seasons were remarkable, to say the least, but what you’ve done in the last two has been far more significant. I know in ways no one else ever could what it means to you, being here on the eve of this AFC championship game. I know how you fought to get back here, & I know how long the road back has been. An uphill road that, at times, grew steep enough to make timid souls turn back. But you? You climbed it so admirably. The critics were loud in their bets against you (#gopats) – but you, my love, have been louder. & I have never, ever been more proud of you. I love you. NOW LET’S DO THIS!!!!” Hart captioned a pic of Hightower a couple of weeks ago.