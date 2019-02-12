Duke Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Louisville; Updated Odds and Prediction

After the Duke Blue Devils rolled past the previously No. 3 ranked Virginia Cavaliers, the team now shifts their attention to another primetime road game. While playing Virginia on the road is one of the toughest tasks in college basketball, their date with the No. 16 Louisville Cardinals will be no walk in the park either.

Louisville is 12-2 at home this season and 17-7 overall but could have a tough time slowing down the 21-2 Blue Devils, who come in ranked No. 2. To make the outlook even more bleak for the Cardinals, they’ve dropped two of the last three games, against the Florida State Seminoles and North Carolina Tar Heels.

This matchup features plenty to watch for, but Duke opened as a decent-sized favorite and the betting line has only increased. We’re going to take a look at the Blue Devils’ star-studded starting lineup, their roster and also offer a prediction and pick on Tuesday’s game.

Duke Blue Devils Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Louisville

*Notates expected starter

C: Marques Bolden*, Antonio Vrankovic

F: Zion Williamson*, Jack White

F: RJ Barrett*, Javin DeLaurier

F: Cam Reddish*, Justin Robinson

G: Tre Jones*, Alex O’Connell, Jordan Goldwire, Brennan Besser, Mike Buckmire

The Blue Devils don’t run a deep bench often, as White is the only non-starter who averages more than 20 minutes per game. DeLaurier (13.6) and O’Connell (13.0) are the only others who have averaged double-digit minutes this season.

There’s no question Duke runs their young core early and often and Mike Krzyzewski doesn’t seem likely to change that anytime soon. Barrett leads the team currently in terms of scoring, averaging 23.1 points per game along with 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Williamson has done a little of everything this year, posting averages of 21.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.2 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game.

Duke vs. Louisville Betting Line & Prediction

*Note: All odds posted by Odds Shark and first revealed by Bovada

Duke Blue Devils (-9, -115) at Louisville Cardinals

Over/Under: 153 (-105)

This line opened with Duke as a seven-point favorite but jumped up fairly quickly. It’s apparent the consensus is on the Blue Devils to get the job done in another road test. Odds Shark cites that 62 percent of the public is picking Coach K’s squad to win and build on their 15-8 record against the spread.

Louisville has gotten the job done as a favorite this year, going 13-1, but have just a 4-6 record as an underdog. They’ve also posted a 6-7-1 record against the spread at home while the Blue Devils are 6-2 ATS in games away from Cameron Indoor Stadium. It’s going to be a tall task for the home team to keep pace with Zion, Barrett, Reddish and the rest of the Blue Devils in this game.

Although Louisville has a few playmakers and an exceptionally talented forward of their own in Jordan Nwora, I don’t believe they’ll have the firepower to get the job done. Beyond that, Duke doesn’t seem phased by tough road games and I think that proves true again as they cover the spread on Tuesday.

Prediction: Duke Blue Devils 87 Louisville Cardinals 72

READ NEXT: RJ Barrett NBA Draft Projection: Bulls, Hawks Among Fits for Duke Star