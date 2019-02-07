Ethan Strauss Subject of Kevin Durant’s Rant About Media

Kevin Durant is not happy with the media, but particularly one reporter, The Athletic’s Ethan Strauss, who he mentioned by name during his rant. During his first meeting with the media in more than a week, Durant called out Strauss for his reporting about his upcoming free agency.

“Come on, man. Grow up,” Durant said, per ESPN. “Grow up. Yeah, you — grow up. Come on, bro. I come here and go to work every day. I don’t cause no problems. I play the right way, or I try to play the right way. I try to be the best player I can be every possession. What’s the problem? What am I doing to y’all?”

Strauss posted his response to Durant’s rant via a lengthy Athletic article.

Here’s what I do know, per the focus of KD’s rant. I’m limited as a topic, boring even. The media? Interesting to me, but also of limited intrigue to fans. Now, an all-time great like Kevin Durant with the potential to leave the mightiest basketball dynasty since Michael Jordan’s Bulls? Fairly interesting. Fascinating even, depending on how developments unfold. So his future status is a focus, especially since, this season, he’s given nary an indication of a Warriors future. While player criticisms of the media are fair game and come with the territory, I happen to think there are topics more compelling than a conversation about the territory. Look, I’m sure we could have a deepish discussion on the concerns Durant broached in his press conference. Is there too much media access required? What are the ethics of what’s shared and how? Or, if we want to get existential, as KD did, who am I?

Strauss formerly worked for ESPN and is the host of the popular House of Strauss podcast series.

The “KD to the Knicks” Rumors Have Heated Up Since the Knicks Traded Kristaps Porzingis in a Move That Cleared Cap Space for This Summer

The Athletic is not the only outlet to link Durant to the Knicks. The rumors have gotten louder since New York traded Kristaps Porzingis in a move that cleared cap space for this summer. The Los Angeles Times reported the Knicks are the favorite among NBA executives to land Durant in free agency.

But the real win is the possibilities the deal allows for this summer. The Knicks now have enough cap space to sign two players to maximum contracts. The Knicks have been considered by a lot of executives the favorite to sign Kevin Durant, and the trade might signal their confidence that he’s on his way. If Durant lands in New York, a second star could follow, with Kyrie Irving a favorite. Of course, if Boston were to somehow land Anthony Davis, Irving could re-up with the Celtics.

It is understandable for Durant to be frustrated with the constant questions about where he will play next season. That said, there is massive interest in Durant’s free agency decision and part of the job of Strauss along with other media members is to cover the stories that interest fans.