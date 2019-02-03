Does Gerald Everett Have a Girlfriend or Wife?

Gerald Everett, a tight end for the Los Angeles Rams, is back in his hometown of Atlanta to compete for a Super Bowl ring.

Everett, 24, shared recently that he has received dozens of phone calls and text messages from people in the greater Atlanta metropolitan area who were excited to watch him play against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

If any of those calls or texts are from single women, there does not appear to be a significant other in Everett’s life at the moment who would be jealous of that. Everett is reportedly single and has never been married.

Gerald Everett is Reportedly Single & the Only Woman He Has Posted a Picture of on Social Media is His Mother

Gerald Everett keeps a tight lid on his personal life. On his Instagram and Twitter pages, only one woman has been prominently featured in a picture: his mother, Alicia Wise.

On May 13, 2018, Everett posted a photo with his mother along with the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day to the lady who I wouldn’t trade for the world. ❤️ Been down since before Day 1. Love you ma.”

Everett’s Mother, Alicia Wise, Pushed Him to Finish His College Degree Before Heading for the NFL

Everett credits his mother for pushing him to finish his education before entering the NFL draft. Everett graduated from Columbia High School in Lithonia, Georgia, in 2012. Interestingly, he didn’t start playing football until his senior year of high school. He had focused on basketball but never received any scholarship offers in that sport.

Everett started college at Hutchinson Community College before transferring to the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He played his first full season of college football in 2014. But when the school’s football team was shut down, Everett transferred again, this time to the University of South Alabama.

Everett shared with ESPN in 2017 that once he began receiving attention from NFL recruits during his junior season, he considered leaving South Alabama. But his mother opposed that idea. “She just gave me that look. I went back and told my mom that I wasn’t coming out early; that I would stay and graduate first.” Everett earned a bachelor’s degree in communications. He was drafted by the Rams a few months later.

Does Gerald Everett Have a Crush on Halle Berry?

Gerald Everett, and perhaps quarterback Jared Goff, may share a celebrity crush on Halle Berry. They have a play named after her and the actress called them out on it over Twitter.

Yahoo Sports shared a clip from the Rams’ November 11, 2018, game against the Seahawks. The video is embedded above. You can clearly hear Goff yell out “Halle Berry!”

Yea it’s a mighty fine play at that.. https://t.co/iMJrbfeRUw — Gerald Everett (@lightningstrk12) November 12, 2018

Berry noticed the play call and asked, “Hold up. @JaredGoff16 @RamsNFL – What is a “Halle Berry”?? 🤔😂”

Everett responded to her, writing, “Yea it’s a mighty fine play at that..” Was that a flirty statement? You be the judge!

