Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Almost Kicked Player Off Plane With Golf Clubs

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is the longest tenured coach in the NBA.

With strong leadership, Popovich, a five-time NBA champion has guided names like David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Kawhi Leonard.

Names like that have afforded Coach Pop the disinct honor of winning the NBA Coach of the Year award three times.

Having been part of the Spurs organization since 1988, humor and candor has been Popovich’s brand.

Case in point: I once asked Coach Pop who were his role models while growing up, Pop told me that he didn’t idolize celebrities because idols have feet of clay.

“At the top of my head, Thomas Jefferson was a great guy; he was a slave owner,” he told me.

“You can make that similar analogy with a lot of other people who have been idolized. They all have flaws. So I go for people that I know.”

His honesty doesn’t just end with members of the media. That honesty extends to his players, too.

Insert former Spurs player Devin Brown.

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Brown, an avid golfer told me that he once brought his golf clubs on the team plane for a West Coast swing to Phoenix.

“Pop said: ‘I don’t want to see you bring your clubs to the plane again,'” recounted Brown.

“I remember that happening.”

Uh oh!

According to Brown, the Spurs had a few days off in between their trip to Phoenix to play the Suns before heading to Northern California days later where the Spurs would later face the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings.

“Well we were going to Phoenix and then we had like two or three days off in Oakland,” said Brown.

We were going to play Golden State, so I was like, you know what? I’m taking my clubs, I’m going to golf up there, maybe at Pebble, and I was getting off the plane and one of the security guards said, ‘why don’t you look towards the middle of the plane at that window, do you see a familiar face?’ and I did, and Pop was looking at me and Pop came and was getting off the plane, he was like, “what do you think you’re doing?” and I said: ‘I apologize, I’ll put them back.’ I put them right back in the back of my truck. I said, ‘oh my goodness,’ whereas opposed to, I played for Byron Scott and we would have days off and Byron’s like, ‘Dev, make sure you bring your clubs, we’ve got two or three days off.

Pop Strikes again!

Worth noting: Devin Brown thinks the world of his former coach. “Pop is one of those coaches that’s completely straight up and down with you and that’s A to Z,” he said.

“He’s a funny guy and if you don’t understand or if you haven’t been around him, there’s a ton of people that don’t understand, you know, some of the press conferences that he has, but you have to realize that, at the end of the day, where that comes from is, everybody, well a lot of people, can play high school basketball, you’re blessed, you go to the next level. But then after that, when you get to the NBA, you have all these grown men chasing a basketball around, getting paid millions and millions of dollars to do it.

Pop has the utmost respect from his players.

“He has the ability to keep egos in check by running a fair system that any professional athlete can respect,” said Samaki Walker who played briefly with the Spurs.

“His willingness to confront his star players as he would his role players. It sends a balance message to all.”

Malik Rose won two championships with Popovich in 1999 and 2003 as a member of the Spurs and credits Pop for giving him a chance when no one else would after being a second-round pick in 1996 via Drexel University. “He’s not afraid to say what he believes and stand by it,” he told me.

“He genuinely cares about his players. It’s more than basketball.”

David Robinson Jr., son of retired Spurs center David Robinson grew up around the Spurs and saw the work that the Spurs coach put in.

“It’s how he manages his players,” he said.

“He knows how to clearly define player’s responsibilities and that put people in a position to succeed.”

“He gets the job done,” Spurs superfan Spurs Jesus told me.

“He doesn’t believe in having a superstar and having one person greater than the whole.”

“You know where you stand with Pop,” Speedy Claxton, a member of the Spurs’ 2003 championship team told me.

“He treats everyone equal.”

Claxton easily compares Popovich to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who just like Popovich has the ultimate respect from players and a love/hate relationship with the press.

“Both seem to run a first-class organization,” said Claxton.

Seven-time NBA champ, Robert Horry played for both Popovich and Phil Jackson.

Who was the hardest to play for? “The hardest coach was Pop,” Horry told me on Scoop B Radio

“Pop was one of those guys who’ll have a million plays and I’m like: ‘what are we doing?’ We’ve got a million plays and he’ll run a play and then won’t run it again until five games later.”

Popovich will be inducted into the 2019 Air Force Athletics Hall of Fame.

Per NBC News San Antonio: Popovich will be part of the school’s seventh class heading into the school’s Hall of Fame.

Popovich is a 1970 graduate of the Academy. He was a two-year basketball lettermen and served as team captain of the Falcons in 1970 and later returned as an assistant coach for six seasons. He ranks third in school history in career field goal percentage with a 54.1 mark.

Kobe Bryant retired at season’s end three seasons ago, as did Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning after winning a Super Bowl ring.

That said, the topic of going out on top or riding off in the sunset has been romanticized a lot recently. Hey, David Robinson did it, could Pop?

“I don’t think about riding off in the sunset,” Popovich once told me.

“I just think about that year and enjoy it and do the best job you possibly can whether you win or lose.”