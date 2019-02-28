Heat vs. Rockets Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The Miami Heat continue their pursuit of a playoff spot in the East when they visit the red-hot Houston Rockets on Thursday night. Unless the Heat and Rockets reach the NBA Finals, this will be Dwyane Wade’s last game in Houston.

Thursday, February 28 at 8:00 PM ET

Toyota Center

Coverage: NBA League Pass

Miami Heat at Houston Rockets (-9 at -110)

Over/Under: 219

Recent Takeaways

The Heat snapped a three-game losing streak with an impressive home win against the Warriors on Wednesday, behind a Dwyane Wade buzzer-beating straightaway 3-pointer. Goran Dragic finished with 27 points, Wade had 25 points and Josh Richardson added 21. Miami made 18 3-pointers and outrebounded Golden State 48-37.

The Rockets, on the other hand, won their third straight game after a hard-fought 118-113 road victory against the Hornets last Wednesday. James Harden led the way with 30 points, despite going 1-for-11 from beyond the arc, Clint Capela had 23 points and a career-high 17 rebounds and Chris Paul finished with 17 points and 10 assists for a Houston team that forced 18 turnovers.

X-Factor

Clint Capela is averaging just 11.0 points and 10.2 rebounds in 27.2 minutes over his last five games but he had a monster game against the Hornets, scoring 23 points on 10 of 16 shooting while grabbing 17 rebounds (career-high) in 41 minutes and the Rockets need him to be at his best against the Heat, especially if Hassan Whiteside returns and Kenneth Faried is out (he left Wednesday’s game against the Hornets due to a sore left hip after just eight minutes).

Heat vs. Rockets Trends and Prediction

The Miami Heat are:

39-15-2 ATS in their last 56 road games against a team with a winning home record

30-11-1 ATS in their last 42 road games against a team with a home winning percentage above .600

4-1 in their last five meetings against the Rockets

The Houston Rockets are:

5-12 ATS in their last 17 games overall

1-6 ATS in their last seven games against Eastern Conference opponents

1-8 ATS in their last nine games against a team with a losing straight up record

These two teams met on December 20 and the Heat won 101-99 in Miami, outrebounding the Rockets 61-41, outscoring them 52-20 in the paint and limiting them to 9-for-39 shooting from 3-point range (23.1 percent). James Harden had 35 points and 12 assists for Houston while Josh Richardson led Miami with 22 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Both teams will be playing in the second game of a back-to-back, they had to travel and each could be without two key rebounders, Whiteside and Faried. This game will come down to rebounding, which is why Capela has to step up and be aggressive in the paint or it can be a long night for the Rockets.

Dwyane Wade is just a role player at this stage of his career but you can tell that every road game is special for him and playing in Houston won’t be just another stop of his farewell tour, as he will go up against Chris Paul, one of his best friends. Wade will make sure he gives his all for the Heat, just like he did against the Warriors and although the Rockets are playing well, this is a lot of points to cover after playing the night before.

Pick: Heat +9

