How Much Do Performers Get Paid to Play the Super Bowl 2019?

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the biggest platforms in the world and it can really help to promote yourself as a music artist, especially if you have tours and other projects coming up. For viewers, it’s also a chance to see some of the biggest stars across the globe carry out some of the most amazing performances you’ve ever seen. This year, the headlining performer is Maroon 5, with lead singer Adam Levine.

So, what do performers like Maroon 5 make for taking on such a big gig? ZERO. NOTHING. They DO NOT get paid to play the Super Bowl. NFL spokesperson Joanna Hunter previously explained to Forbes that, “We do not pay the artists. We cover expenses and production costs.” So, even though the music acts and halftime show players are not paid, they are not out any money either.

But, costs for the NFL can be quite high, regardless. Production costs can widely vary, anywhere from a few hundred thousand dollars to as much as $10 million. As the Super Bowl reaches over 100 million viewers, the opportunity to perform at the halftime show serves as a free commercial for headlining acts. For example, Maroon 5 has been touring and lead singer Adam Levine’s show The Voice returns to NBC in just a couple weeks. It’s a great way for the group members to drum up some attention.

Over the years, the NFL has actually tried to have celebrities do the paying, as in pay the organization for the privilege of being involved in the halftime show. This didn’t fly well. Katy Perry told Forbes prior to when she was performing a few years ago that, “I don’t want an asterisk by my name for playing the Super Bowl for the rest of my life. I want to be able to say I played the Super Bowl based on my talents and my merit, thank you very much.” According to Billboard, the NFL actually asked Perry to pay them in order for her to perform and she refused. Perry said, “I put my foot down very early in the courtship. I said, ‘Look guys, here’s where I draw a line in the sand.'”

According to TIME Money whoever sings “The National Anthem” or “America the Beautiful”, before the big game, doesn’t make any money on the gig either. The NFL does not pay any performers at the Super Bowl. This year, Gladys Knight is singing the “Star Spangled Banner,” while Chloe x Halle are performing “America the Beautiful.”

According to Variety, Super Bowl halftime shows have become the most-watched musical events in history. In turn, the Super Bowl is an amazing platform for music artists on any level. Previous halftime performers have included Britney Spears, Michael Jackson, Prince, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Madonna, Aerosmith, Coldplay, New Kids on the Block, and many others.

Reportedly joining Maroon 5 for the Halftime Show, are rapper Travis Scott and Big Boi. No other performers or surprise guests for the show have been reported or leaked.