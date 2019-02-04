Jared Goff’s Girlfriend Christen Harper Is at Super Bowl Supporting Rams

Jared Goff’s rumored girlfriend Christen Harper is at the Super Bowl in Atlanta decked out in Rams gear. Harper posted two photos from the Super Bowl to her latest Instagram story. Harper was decked out in a L.A. Rams jean jacket and posted a “Go Rams” graphic with her photo.

According to Sports Gossip, Harper and Goff were spotted together in Atlanta in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.

Quarterback Jared Goff is playing in the biggest game of his life this weekend when his Rams take on Tom Brady and the Patriots at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. So of course his girlfriend Christen Harper is in town to cheer him on. Our source, the same one who sent us a picture of Harper with Goff from Halloween, sent a couple of pictures of her in Atlanta on Friday for the Super Bowl.

Rumors of Goff dating Harper emerged during the NFL playoffs. Neither party has gone public with their relationship, but all signs point to the two dating. Harper is an actress and model with 200,000 Instagram followers.

Jared Goff’s Roommate Admitted to Following Harper on Instagram

Goff’s roommate works on The Ryan Seacrest Show, but was not giving out any secrets. Secrest interviewed Goff’s roommate, but he refused to give out any secrets about Goff’s relationship. While he declined to comment on Goff and Harper, he did admit to following Harper on Instagram.

Goff Previously Claimed to Be Single

Prior to the start of the season, Goff noted he was single during an interview with ESPN. It appears Goff was just trying to keep his relationship under wraps to avoid making it a distraction.

Could you see yourself raising a family in LA someday?

I need a girlfriend first.

It’s tough to meet girls out here.

It’s not tough to meet them.

Sure, says the quarterback.

No, I mean, you can meet a bunch of girls out here. It’s tough to keep them.

Goff spoke about his mindset as the Rams quarterback heading into the Super Bowl.

“At this position, it’s natural to try to be that way,” Goff explained to ESPN. “I may seem that way sometimes externally, it’s not always the case internally. But, you try to portray that externally, and most of the time I do feel that way. Just try to stay that steady, constant personality and person that can be there in any situation.”