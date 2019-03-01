Jason Witten’s Return to Cowboys Didn’t Seem to Surprise Jason Garrett

Jason Witten could have remained in retirement and rode off into the sunset while going down as the best tight in Dallas Cowboys history. But he just couldn’t do it, even after one full season away from the game. Witten, who spent the past year as an analyst for ESPN’s Monday Night Football revealed he would come out of retirement for season No. 16.

And of course, he’d return to the Cowboys for another year and a push for a Super Bowl. The team announced the decision on Thursday and it came with excitement from the fanbase and it was apparent Witten was ready to get back on the field.

“The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong,” Witten said in a statement. “This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.”

After the news was revealed, there was plenty of response on social media both from fans and the players. But one person whose comments stood out a bit were those of Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett.

Jason Garrett Addresses Jason Witten’s Return

As Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reported, Garrett and Witten had talked about the potential return in recent weeks. He also revealed the coach said he believes that the 36-year-old tight end can play at a “high level,” and Garrett’s comments don’t sound like someone who’s overly surprised by this decision.

“I think he felt like there was still some meat on the bone, some things he wanted to accomplish,” Garrett said. “I think he loves it and he wants to be in this environment. There’s no doubt in his mind that he can still play. There’s no doubt in my mind that he can still play.”

READ NEXT: AAF Rosters: Notable Players & NFL Talent in Alliance of American Football