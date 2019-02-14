Jeremy Lin’s Arrival Creates Linsanity for Raptors Fans, Players (VIDEO)

It’s safe to say that Toronto Raptors fans are more than a bit happy to have former Atlanta Hawks guard Jeremy Lin on the roster. After the Hawks bought Lin out of his contract, the decision to sign with the Raptors was made almost immediately. And although he barely cleared waivers and was signed in time to suit up on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards, he was able to get everything squared in time.

Not only that, but Lin played a role in leading his new team to a 129-120 win over Bradley Beal and company as they head into the All-Star break. But his arrival and first appearance with both his teammates and then in the spotlight in front of the fans took center stage. As the Raptors revealed on Twitter, Lin fit right in with Kyle Lowry and the rest of the team during pregame intros.

But arguably the best moment came when Lin checked into the game for the first time as a member of the Raptors. While his teammates seemed happy to have him on board, the fanbase upped the Linsanity level by giving the 30-year-old guard a standing ovation in his debut.

It was a great scene and one which Lin was surely thrilled to be a part of after a tough start to the year with the Hawks. He’s likely going to have a big role moving forward and had a solid debut on Wednesday night.

Jeremy Lin’s Stats From Debut With Raptors

Lin played 25 minutes off the bench, the second most of the group, and filled up the box score with a well-rounded stat line. He scored eight points on 3-of-7 shooting with five assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block. Lin finished with the fourth-best plus-minus of the night with a plus-10 rating.

Although it’s surely been a hectic few days for the man known as “Linsanity,” he’s found a new home and should see roughly 23-28 minutes on a fairly consistent basis for the foreseeable future. This stems largely from the trade which sent Delon Wright to the Memphis Grizzlies and the recent injury to Fred VanVleet.

As The Athletic’s Shams Charania revealed, VanVleet will undergo surgery for ligament damage in his left thumb and is set to miss more than a month.

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet will undergo surgery for ligament damage in his left thumb and miss approximately five weeks, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 13, 2019

The signing of Lin couldn’t have come at a better time, as he’ll be one of the first players of the bench most nights and should log minutes at both guard spots. Toronto moved to 43-16 with the win over the Wizards and currently sits just one game back of the Milwaukee Bucks for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

