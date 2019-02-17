Joey Logano & Wife, Brittany, Call Their Son a ‘Miracle’

Joey Logano and wife, Brittany Logano, are the proud parents of one child, Hudson. The couple once thought they were going to be unable to have children. Brittany dealt with a condition called polycystic ovarian syndrome, per Rare Country.

While the birth of any baby is quite a blessing, it has been especially rewarding for these two, as the journey to become parents was a rough one. Brittany dealt with the effects of polycystic ovarian syndrome when the two were just newlyweds. “We are fighters,” Brittany said in an NBC interview last year. “I thought, ‘We are going to have a kid, even if it it’s not going to happen the way we want it to.’ I’m fine adopting. He’s fine adopting, because there are so many kids out there without homes.” “God puts you in situations like that to keep your life in perspective,” added Joey about their baby on the way. “He’s going to be born into this awesomeness.”

On January 5, 2018 Joey posted a photo on Twitter announcing Brittany had given birth to their son.

“God gave us a little miracle last night!!!” Joey tweeted.

Their son frequently makes visits to the racetrack to see his father compete.

Brittany Is the First Woman Joey Ever Kissed

Joey and Brittany have been together for a long time. Joey proposed back in 2013 and admitted Brittany was the first girl he ever kissed.

“I’m not going to do any better,” Logano noted to the Washington Times. “I knew that. She’s a great girl. I’ve been dating her for a long time, and she’s really actually my first kiss and the first girl I ever went out with, so that’s kind of cool to have that relationship for a long time and figured I’d go for it.”

The couple met as co-workers at an ice skating rink. Not only did Joey have an engagement ring, but purchased a new Ford Thunderbird to replace her aging car, per Washington Times. It is early but Joey believes his son has his personality.

“He looks like my wife, and he acts like me is what I’ve figured out,” Joey said, per the USA Today. “He is antsy and wide open. He gets bored very easily, which is kind of funny because he wants to have something going on all the time. He’s always kicking and moving and can’t sit still, so that’s definitely from me for sure. So that gets blamed on me a lot.”

Joey noted there is no pressure for Hudson to find his way into a racecar.

“I want him to do whatever he wants to do,” Joey explained to USA Today. “If he wants to race, that’s great. If he wants to work in an office, that’s great. Whatever he wants to do is fine with me. I think whatever he does, just be the best in the world at it and do the best you possibly can. If that’s picking up garbage or driving a race car or anything in between, that’s fine with me.”