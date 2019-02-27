Johnny Manziel Released by Alouettes: Is AAF in Quarterback’s Future?

The football career of former Texas A&M Aggies star Johnny Manziel just took another turn. Manziel, who was a first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns previously, had been playing in the Canadian Football League with the Montreal Alouettes for roughly the last year. But he’ll now be looking to continue his career elsewhere, as the team opted to part ways with the quarterback.

As the CFL revealed in a statement, Manziel “contravened the agreement which made him eligible to play in the league.

With Manziel’s CFL career over (for now at least), it poses the question of what could be next for the 26-year-old quarterback. And one interesting option has to be the Alliance of American Football, which is heading into the fourth week of its inaugural season.

AAF Recruits Colin Kaepernick, Tim Tebow

While it’s unknown exactly what rule Manziel violated, and that could obviously impact this, it’s tough to envision the AAF not having at least some level of interest. Manziel would bring an immediate following and tons of interest which would benefit the league as they continue to grow. Beyond that, we know that both Colin Kaepernick and Tim Tebow were recruited to join the AAF.

Orlando Apollos coach Steve Spurrier went on The Paul Finebaum Show and said he reached out to try to bring Tebow to town, per Sports Illustrated’s Jenna West.

“He said coach, I’m gonna keep swinging the bat and see what happens,” Spurrier said. “I told him we’d have a No. 15 down in Orlando waiting for him.”

The situation with Kaepernick was a bit more interesting and in-depth, as Barry Wilner of the Associated Press reported the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback wanted “$20 million or more” to play. Considering the current pay scale for AAF players is set at a three-year, non-guaranteed deal worth $250,000, per ESPN and Darren Rovell, there was virtually no chance of this pairing happening.

Johnny Manziel’s CFL Stats & Browns Tenure

Manziel played in 11 games for the Alouettes during the 2018 season, while seeing extended work at quarterback in eight of them. Over that stretch, he completed 106-of-165 attempts (64.2 percent), throwing for 1,290 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also tallied 29 rushing attempts for 215 yards.

The former No. 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft spent two seasons with the Browns before being released. He was constantly under scrutiny for a number of off-field topics and played just 14 games for the team. In that stretch, Manziel completed 147-of-258 attempts (57.0 percent) with 1,675 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He didn’t showcase the same dominance as a dual-threat signal-caller that he did in college, totaling just 259 rushing yards and one score over that span.

