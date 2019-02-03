Julian Edelman’s Ex-Girlfriend Ella Rose Is ‘Spreading Love’ on Instagram

As Julian Edelman has been helping his New England Patriots on the football field, his ex-girlfriend Ella Rose has been steaming up Instagram.

At some point in 2016, Edelman had been seeing Swedish model Ella Rose. The two were thought to be on and off for a couple of years — a relationship that Rose previously referred to as “casual,” according to TMZ. At some point, perhaps after Edelman and Rose broke things off for good, Rose found out that she was pregnant.

At first, Edelman denied that he fathered the child, but, at 5 months pregnant, Rose went to court. Soon after, Edelman took responsibility for the child and has helped raise Lily, who is now 2. Sadly, Edelman and Rose were never able to work things out romantically (he went on to date Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima). Lily splits her time between her mom’s place in California and her dad’s place in Massachusetts.

These days, Ella Rose focuses on “spreading love and kindness,” according to her Instagram bio. She often shares snaps of her sweet daughter with her 788,000 followers but, for the most part, she’s busy posting sexy pictures of herself.

As Edelman prepared for the post-season with the Patriots, Ella Rose took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a skin-tight white dress. You can check out that snap below.

Of course, the post above is rather tame in comparison to what else Rose has posted over the past several months. She certainly isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her body and has been known to post a bikini photo here and there.

Just before Thanksgiving 2018, Ella Rose shared a pic of herself sitting poolside in a skimpy green bikini. The sexy shot was captioned, “Sun’s out buns out.” You can see it below.

Just a few weeks earlier, Ella Rose shared a picture of herself on Halloween. She dressed up as a sexy angel, wearing a white feathered two-piece complete with angel wings and silver glittery high heels.

“Always been an angel,” Ella Rose captioned the photo, in which she bared her toned tummy and long, lean legs. You can see that photo below.

Ella Rose is a huge fan of the beach and absolutely loves the warm weather. In fact, she shared yet another bikini photo in which she was strolling in ankle-deep water in a gold and white bikini.

“The main reason to why I love LA is because it is a never-ending summer,” she wrote. See the photo below.

READ NEXT: Does Julian Edelman Have a Girlfriend?