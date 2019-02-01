Knicks Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Celtics After Kristaps Porzingis Trade

The New York Knicks started the 2019 NBA trade deadline action with a huge deal which sent forward Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks. In return, the team acquired multiple players and two first-round picks while setting themselves up to make a major run at top-tier free agents this offseason. One day after the trade was completed, the Knicks have a date with the Boston Celtics and their lineup will look drastically different.

New York’s blockbuster deal was made official by the Knicks PR team and included seven players, with the Knicks sending four to Dallas.

Knicks receive: Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wes Matthews, 2021 first-round pick (protected), 2023 first-round pick (protected)

Mavericks receive: Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, Trey Burke

With the trade completed, NBA fans saw the Mavericks roll out a shorthanded roster Thursday night as Hardaway, Lee, Burke, and Porzingis were all unavailable. The Knicks had an extra day to possibly get their new trio of players to town, but it seems they won’t be available Friday against the Celtics.

Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan & Wesley Matthews’ Status

While the Knicks have battled a few injuries and played shorthanded at times this season, they’ll have by far their most unique rotation of available players for this game. Smith, Jordan and Matthews won’t suit up on Friday night, which isn’t all that surprising considering the timeline of the things.

Predicting any of the three to suit up would have been tough as the deal wasn’t made official until Thursday evening. There’s a strong chance they’ll be available to debut in the next game, which comes against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Knicks Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Celtics

Position Expected Starter Backup Center Luke Kornet Mitchell Robinson Enes Kanter Power Forward Noah Vonleh Lance Thomas Small Forward Kevin Knox Mario Hezonja Shooting Guard Damyean Dotson Point Guard Allonzo Trier Kadeem Allen

The Knicks find themselves in a tough spot against one of the Eastern Conference’s best teams here. After the trade, they’re left with 10 players, a few of which don’t typically see big minutes. If head coach David Fizdale opts to keep Enes Kanter out of the rotation, it’ll leave a lot of playing time for a few others.

There is some positive news, as Luke Kornet is likely to return from a five-game absence due to an ankle injury and is listed as probable for the game. He and Mitchell Robinson should see plenty of work, but Allonzo Trier and Kadeem Allen are the two primary ball-handlers available so this could set up big minutes for the duo.

Both Trier and Allen could also see minutes at the two as a way to spell Damyean Dotson, or Fizdale could even opt to start one of them at shooting guard potentially. It’ll be interesting to watch how the rotation winds up looking Friday night, but we know Fizdale has no issue shaking things up.

