Kyle Van Noy’s Wife, Marissa, Is His Biggest Fan

Kyle Van Noy and his wife, Marissa, have been married since 2014 — the same year he was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round. Traded to the New England Patriots in 2017, Van Noy is making his third appearance on football’s biggest stage at Super Bowl LIII. It has been an exciting time for the linebacker and his wife has been by his side through it all.

Marissa Van Noy works as a model and an actress. According to her Instagram bio, she is signed with DAS Model Management. In recent months, she has done ads for Rolls Royce, sharing a photo from her shoot on social media back on January 1.

Here’s what you need to know:

She Adores Her Husband & Often Posts About Him on Instagram

The Van Noys have a very sweet relationship that is evident on Marissa’s Instagram page. She often shares sweet snaps with her husband and gives him the utmost praise. Not only does she love and support his career in the NFL, but she also adores him as a person, which comes through effortlessly in her frequent posts.

“So proud of this man and his squad!! Hubby’s 2nd TD of the season,” she captioned a photo posted back on December 30.

“Happy Anniversary to my favorite person on earth. Together is where I always want to be!” Marissa captioned a series of photos on the couple’s wedding anniversary back in June.

“My hubby is greater than all of these things combined 🍯🍟🍦🎁🎅🏽🏝🎢🦄👠🏆Help me wish my main squeeze a Happy Birthday today!!” Marissa captioned another snap, this one taken on her husband’s birthday.

They Started the Van Noy Valor Foundation Together in 2014

The Van Noys have a special side project — so to speak — a non-profit that aims to give back to children who are adopted, in foster care, or disadvantaged. The duo started the Van Noy Valor Foundation, which they are both very passionate about.

“Their inspiration to start their own foundation came from their love of helping adopted, foster, and disadvantaged youth who are in need. Kyle was adopted as a baby, as well as Marissa’s father and little brother. The Van Noy Valor Foundation strives to provide opportunities to encourage personal valor in youth by giving them resources and tools to grow, which will teach the youth to armor themselves for success,” reads the foundation’s description.

“The Van Noys believe that children are 100% of our future and know the importance of providing resources to help children reach their full potential starting from a young age,” the description concludes.

The couple does various events together in an effort to raise money and awareness and to help children who have been through the foster care system and beyond.

READ NEXT: Kyle Van Noy’s Wife Looks Incredible in a Bikini