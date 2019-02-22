Lonzo Ball Injury Update: Latest on Lakers Guard’s Timeline for Return

While the Los Angeles Lakers begin a push towards the NBA playoffs, they’ll do so without their young starting point guard in Lonzo Ball. The former No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft is dealing with an ankle injury which has sidelined him since mid-January. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been much in the form of a positive update on his timeline, although he is progressing.

Ball was originally diagnosed with a Grade 3 ankle sprain, and the Lakers revealed a timeline for return of four to six weeks. Based on the timing of that news, it would put his return somewhere around early-to-mid March, which won’t leave much time for him to help the team in their push towards the postseason.

While that is a less-than-ideal timeline, the latest rumblings involving Ball’s injury don’t provide much reason for optimism either.

Lakers Provide No Update Post-All-Star Break

With the NBA All-Star break officially in the rearview mirror, there was some hope the Lakers would at least offer up some type of an update or timeline. That didn’t prove to be the case, and ahead of the team’s first game back against the Houston Rockets, Mike Trudell of the team’s official website reported Ball is getting treatment but hasn’t practiced.

Injury update from Wednesday: Josh Hart (knee tendinitis) and Mike Muscala (sprained ankle) practiced and are probable for Houston tomorrow night. Tyson Chandler (stiff neck) did not practice. Nothing new on Lonzo Ball, who is getting treatment and hasn’t returned to practice. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 20, 2019

Looking a bit deeper into the injury provides some interesting information as well on the injury, which could point to a longer timeline than anticipated originally. Obviously, every player responds to injury differently, but based on the ankle sprain being diagnosed as Grade 3, it may take longer than the four-to-six weeks to heal.

Doctor Points to Possible Longer Timeline for Return

Dr. John Paul Elton, a foot and ankle specialist in Colorado, wrote about Ball’s injury shortly after it happened. He provided a number of interesting bits of insight, including that Grade 3 sprains feature “significant instability in the joint” and “severe stiffness,” among other things.

Beyond that, his story pointed to Grade 3 sprains usually coming with a recovery timeline of 8-12 weeks and that the reported time is often for a Grade 2 sprain.

“Recovery from a grade three ankle sprain will take 8-12 weeks. This is the type of ankle sprain that can take a high school athlete out of the game for an entire season.” Dr. Elton wrote.

On a positive note, Thursday’s game against the Rockets lands just shy of the five-week mark, so if the team’s report proves true, Ball should be getting somewhat close. Once March hit we’ll be into the six-week range and the team has four games from March 1-6. That could be a timeline to monitor for Ball, but he’ll surely need to return to practice before the topic of a full return picks up steam.