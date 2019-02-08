NCAA Tournament Odds 2019: Latest March Madness Betting Lines

Now that the Super Bowl is in the rearview mirror, most sports bettors turn their attention to college basketball and start looking ahead to March Madness. The NCAA Tournament actually takes more betting action overall than the Super Bowl, but the Big Dance is spread out over three-plus weeks.

The New England Patriots are the team everyone loves to hate in the NFL because they are always so good and have arguably the greatest coach in that sport’s history in Bill Belichick. Well, Duke basketball is much the same way and is led by arguably college basketball’s best coach in Mike Krzyzewski. You either root for or against Duke, and there’s no in between.

Coach K’s squad is ranked No. 2 in the polls but is the clear +170 favorite on the NCAA Tournament odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com to cut down the nets the night of April 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. No team has the NBA-caliber talent of Duke, led by National Player of the Year favorite Zion Williamson, who should be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, and fellow freshmen R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish. The Dukies’ two losses are by a combined six points.

Tennessee is the No. 1 team in the country and on a school-record 17-game winning streak. The Vols are +750 to win their first national title – they have yet to even reach a Final Four. UT has a National Player of the Year candidate in likely SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams. The Vols are a great offensive team, ranking No. 2 nationally in shooting percentage. Tennessee has played just two ranked teams thus far and isn’t scheduled to face another one until February 16 at current No. 5 Kentucky.

Michigan is also +750 on those college basketball betting futures; of course, the Wolverines were national runners-up last season, getting routed by Villanova in the title game. UM lost leading scorer Moritz Wagner off that team but has one of the Big Ten’s top freshmen in leading scorer Ignas Brazdeikis, a Lithuanian-Canadian.

Virginia (+800), Kentucky (+900), Gonzaga (+1000) and Michigan State (+1000) round out the betting favorites. UVA has been a stellar regular-season team under Coach Tony Bennett but a colossal flop in the NCAA Tournament. He might be the best active coach to never reach a Final Four.

The Cavaliers were the first-ever No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed in last year’s Big Dance. Gonzaga has yet to win a title but reached its first Final Four in 2017, losing in the title game to North Carolina.

