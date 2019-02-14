Markieff Morris Injury: When Will Thunder Forward Make Debut?

While there were a number of teams interested in signing Markieff Morris, the Oklahoma City Thunder walked away as big winners. The news came on Thursday, just hours ahead of the team’s final game before the NBA All-Star break when it was revealed Morris had chosen the Thunder over the other interested parties.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania was the first to report the news of Morris choosing to join up with Russell Westbrook, Paul George and the rest of Billy Donovan’s squad. He also cited that the former Washington Wizards forward drew a strong list of interested teams as a free agent.

Markieff Morris had an aggressive market over the past week — with pursuits from the Thunder, Rockets, Nets, Raptors and several others. OKC received the commitment from Morris on Thursday. https://t.co/nTKdlSJSKX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 14, 2019

Morris was originally moved to the New Orleans Pelicans ahead of the NBA trade deadline but was waived shortly after. While the Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets are all listed, there was also chatter that the Los Angeles Lakers were making a push to sign him.

One big talking point after the signing was the neck injury which Morris has been dealing with since late December. It came to light that the 29-year-old would miss extended time due to the injury, but shortly after being released by the Pelicans, some positive news came to light.

Latest on Markieff Morris’ Neck Injury

Although the original timeline for Morris to return to action was pegged as at least six weeks from around the start of the calendar year, the outlook turned positive earlier this week. As Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported, his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, said Morris has been cleared to play.

The exact injury suffered was revealed as transient cervical neurapraxia and this news came after the forward received a second opinion from spine specialist Dr. Robert Watkins of Los Angeles. Morris was then cleared for basketball activities, as Haynes reported.

This led to a big push from teams to sign Morris, who’s spent his career with the Phoenix Suns and then the Wizards. Through 34 games this season, he averaged 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds but played just 26.0 minutes per game, the lowest of his four seasons in Washington.

Potential Return Date & Role of Morris With Thunder

Assuming all goes to plan and the All-Star break proves to be enough time for Morris to get back to 100 percent, he could potentially debut in Oklahoma City’s first game of the final stretch. This comes on Friday, February 22 in a nationally-televised matchup with the Utah Jazz at home. The Thunder play the following night against the Sacramento Kings as well, or they could opt to play it safe and have him return the following week against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, February 26.

Morris can provide quite a bit and has the potential to play either the four or the five. Although he’s shot just 43.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep this season, both numbers were higher in the past two years. In 2017-18, Morris tallied the second-best percentages of his career, knocking down 48 percent from the field and 36.7 percent of his 3-pointers.

The big question will be whether the Thunder opts to keep Jerami Grant in the starting lineup or have him come off the bench. Regardless, Morris has played both power forward and center this season, and as Kurt Helin of NBC Sports revealed (h/t Yahoo! Sports), he played 65 percent of his minutes at center with the Wizards.

Whatever role Morris steps into, he should see a solid number of minutes right out of the gate. There’s little reason to believe that he wouldn’t join Dennis Schroder as one of the first players off the bench for the Thunder if that’s where Donovan chooses to have him start.

READ NEXT: Oklahoma City Thunder Roster & Starting Lineup With Markieff Morris