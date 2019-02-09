Matt Simms, Phil’s Son, Is Atlanta Legends QB Over Aaron Murray

Phil Simms’ son, Matt Simms, is the new Atlanta Legends quarterback. The Legends used their top AAF draft pick to protect Aaron Murray, but it was Simms who ended up winning the job in camp. For Simms, it is is the fulfillment of a dream after he thought his playing days may be over.

“In the past two years. I’ve probably had close to 10 workouts,” Simms explained to USA Today. “And I feel like at all the workouts I just crushed it and did so well and just really didn’t understand why I was being let out of the building every time I worked out.”

Simms last played in the NFL for the New York Jets in 2014. His NFL career was short playing in just four games in 2013-2014 for the Jets. Simms threw for 195 yards, a touchdown and an interception over his career. Simms also had stops with a number of other teams including the Falcons and Bills.

Simms played college football at Tennessee after transferring from Louisville after just one season. Simms best season came in 2010 when he threw for 1,460 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

Phil & Matt Simms Started the Simms Complete QB to Develop Players

Since Simms expected to be through playing football, he launched the Simms Complete QB organization with his father. The organization focuses on developing young signal callers.

“It really kind of manifested out of ‘Am I going to play again?’” Simms told USA Today. “Since I wasn’t sure that it was going to happen, I thought the best thing for me to do was — all right, I have all these lessons that I’ve learned from my father and my brother and from my own experience, and I was just like hey, might as well just use these talents and these abilities and share and pass this along to the future generations.”

Simms comes from a football family. His father was a longtime Giants quarterback and his brother, Chris Simms, also played in the NFL. Chris Simms now serves as a football analyst like their father.

Uncertainty Has Surrounded the Atlanta Legends

While Simms is grateful for another opportunity to play football, it has been far from ideal circumstances in Atlanta. The Legends initial coach was Brad Childress who stepped down with less than a month to go before the start of the season. Michael Vick was Atlanta’s offensive coordinator, but the team announced a few days before the season started that he would be more of a consultant.

Kevin Coyle was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach. The offensive coordinator role is less clear, but Simms remains positive about the experience. Simms spoke with the USA Today about his mindset being part of a startup league.