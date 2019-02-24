Memphis Express vs. Orlando Apollos: Updated Score, Highlights & Stats

The Memphis Express capped off Saturday’s Week 3 Alliance of American Football action as they attempted to pick up their first win of the season. Unfortunately, they drew a tough matchup with the undefeated Orlando Apollos and talented quarterback Garrett Gilbert. This was the nightcap of two games to start the weekend off, and surprisingly, there wasn’t much first-half scoring.

The Steve Spurrier-led Apollos came into Week 3 as the highest-scoring team in the league with 77 total points and a +42 point differential. On the opposite side, the Express entered at 0-2 and held a -28 differential. Memphis quarterback Christian Hackenberg struggled through the first two weeks and many have rumbled to see a potential change at the position.

Let’s dive in and look at the updated score and highlights, as well as the latest stats, which will be updated at halftime and then after the game.

Updated Score & Highlights: Memphis Express vs. Orlando Apollos

Note: Highlights courtesy of the Alliance of American Football or The Athletic’s Arif Hasan.

Garrett Gilbert Hits Rannell Hall Early

Rannell Hall for 23 yards from Gilbert, sets up their touchdown to open the game pic.twitter.com/d9kgGK77XR — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) February 24, 2019

D’Ernest Johnson Gets Apollos on the Board: 6-0

Dontez Byrd With Huge Gain for Memphis

Terence Garvin With the Interception for Orlando

Terence Garvin doing Terence Garvin things, @aafapollos take it the other way! #MEMvsORL pic.twitter.com/5RkkbGkkU8 — The Alliance (@TheAAF) February 24, 2019

Express Replace Christian Hackenberg With Zach Mettenberger

Now in at QB: Zach Mettenberger pic.twitter.com/3ngZHwbLGw — Memphis Express (@aafexpress) February 24, 2019

Mettenberger Strikes Quick With Long Touchdown Pass: 9-6

Zach Mettenberger launches this one for 6 and @aafexpress are in business! #MEMvsORL pic.twitter.com/WxPLCgFuyX — The Alliance (@TheAAF) February 24, 2019

Garrett Gilbert Responds With Strike to Rannell Hall: 15-6

Latest score: 15-9 Orlando (Memphis field goal last points)

Memphis Express vs. Orlando Apollos Notable Halftime Stats

*All stats and box scores from No Extra Points and will be updated after the game.

Quarterbacks

MEM: Christian Hackenberg – 8/14, 88 yards, two interceptions

ORL: Garrett Gilbert – 8/18, 118 yards

Running Backs

MEM: Zac Stacy – 11 carries, 22 yards

MEM: Terrence Magee – two carries, 19 yards

ORL: D’Ernest Johnson – seven carries, 23 yards, one touchdown

Wide Receivers, Tight Ends & Running Backs (Receiving)

MEM: Dontez Byrd – one catch, 46 yards

MEM: Devin Lucien – two catches, 21 yards

MEM: Brandon Barnes – three catches, 15 yards

ORL: Scott Orndoff – two catches, 41 yards

ORL: Charles Johnson – two catches, 35 yards

ORL: Rannell Hall – two catches, 23 yards

