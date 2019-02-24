Memphis Express vs. Orlando Apollos: Updated Score, Highlights & Stats

The Memphis Express capped off Saturday’s Week 3 Alliance of American Football action as they attempted to pick up their first win of the season. Unfortunately, they drew a tough matchup with the undefeated Orlando Apollos and talented quarterback Garrett Gilbert. This was the nightcap of two games to start the weekend off, and surprisingly, there wasn’t much first-half scoring.
The Steve Spurrier-led Apollos came into Week 3 as the highest-scoring team in the league with 77 total points and a +42 point differential. On the opposite side, the Express entered at 0-2 and held a -28 differential. Memphis quarterback Christian Hackenberg struggled through the first two weeks and many have rumbled to see a potential change at the position.
Let’s dive in and look at the updated score and highlights, as well as the latest stats, which will be updated at halftime and then after the game.
Updated Score & Highlights: Memphis Express vs. Orlando Apollos
Garrett Gilbert Hits Rannell Hall Early
D’Ernest Johnson Gets Apollos on the Board: 6-0
Dontez Byrd With Huge Gain for Memphis
Terence Garvin With the Interception for Orlando
Express Replace Christian Hackenberg With Zach Mettenberger
Mettenberger Strikes Quick With Long Touchdown Pass: 9-6
Garrett Gilbert Responds With Strike to Rannell Hall: 15-6
Latest score: 15-9 Orlando (Memphis field goal last points)
Memphis Express vs. Orlando Apollos Notable Halftime Stats
Quarterbacks
- MEM: Christian Hackenberg – 8/14, 88 yards, two interceptions
- ORL: Garrett Gilbert – 8/18, 118 yards
Running Backs
- MEM: Zac Stacy – 11 carries, 22 yards
- MEM: Terrence Magee – two carries, 19 yards
- ORL: D’Ernest Johnson – seven carries, 23 yards, one touchdown
Wide Receivers, Tight Ends & Running Backs (Receiving)
- MEM: Dontez Byrd – one catch, 46 yards
- MEM: Devin Lucien – two catches, 21 yards
- MEM: Brandon Barnes – three catches, 15 yards
- ORL: Scott Orndoff – two catches, 41 yards
- ORL: Charles Johnson – two catches, 35 yards
- ORL: Rannell Hall – two catches, 23 yards
