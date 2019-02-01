Heat Trade Package for Markelle Fultz the Sixers Must Consider

As NBA trade rumors swirl around big names such as Anthony Davis and other experienced players like Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, the Miami Heat are looking at another situation. This would be the one with Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz, who’s dealing with a shoulder injury which has left him sidelined for the bulk of the season.

Fultz, who was diagnosed with Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, has yet to return to the court since November 19. Rumblings have started to ramp up that the Sixers could consider moving him ahead of the deadline. By doing so, they could potentially free up money for a max contract in the upcoming offseason, as The Athletic’s Danny Leroux previously detailed.

With trade rumors lingering, Sixers analyst Jon Johnson reported that the team has re-engaged the interest in Fultz ahead of the deadline. Beyond that, Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson reports the Heat are a team interested in the former No. 1 overall pick.

With Miami being a potential landing spot, they have a few players which could provide much-needed depth for the Sixers and would be able to create a number of packages. We’re going to take a look at one specific potential deal that could make sense for both sides.

*Deal created with the ESPN NBA Trade Machine.

Heat Trade for Markelle Fultz, Sixers Add Depth & Shooting

*Heat send a second-round pick to Sixers

Unfortunately for the Sixers, the trade value of Fultz has hit a major decline. After playing in just 14 games as a rookie and averaging 7.1 points with 3.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds, things haven’t improved much in year two. After a full offseason of attempting to fix his jump shot, Fultz has shot just 41.9 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from deep through 19 games.

The Heat seem interested in the obvious upside of Fultz, but it’s tough to envision Philadelphia landing a first-round pick in any deal for him. But what they could get here are two expiring deals who have the potential to step in and help immediately.

Wayne Ellington can provide outside shooting that’s desperately needed on the Sixers’ second unit. Brett Brown’s team lacks depth in a big way, and Ellington would provide scoring for the second unit. Along with that, Rodney McGruder is having the best season of his career and would also see decent minutes.

Through the first 46 games, McGruder has averaged 8.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and shot 36.9 percent from beyond the arc. While his game is still a bit of a work in progress, he’s flashed upside and would be a good addition to the group. Along with those two, the Heat could add a little more incentive with a second-round pick.

In turn, the Sixers get the cap space in the 2019 offseason they’re looking for while also adding immediate help to the second unit.

