Michael Vick Out as Atlanta Legends OC as AAF Begins

The Atlanta Legends have had a chaotic start to the Alliance of American Football, and Michael Vick is now no longer the team’s offensive coordinator. Vick is remaining with Atlanta as a “consultant” but no longer holds the offensive coordinator title. The exact reason is unclear, but Atlanta head coach Kevin Coyle cited Vick’s other commitments as the main reason for the change.

“We are excited to have Michael as a part of our organization and part of our staff,” Coyle said, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He’s had a number of commitments that he’s been fulfilling, Fox and the broadcasting end of things. So he hasn’t been able to be with us full-time as we would have liked him to be. As this NFL season has come to an end, hopefully we are going to be together as we move forward and we are going to carve out the role that he is going to take that’s going to help us the most that he possibly can. It’s a very valuable resource that we have in Michael, and we are going to try to utilize him to the best of his abilities so he can help our players each and every day.”

Whatever his role ends up being, Vick is back in Atlanta where he had the most success on the football field with the Falcons. One of Atlanta’s quarterbacks Aaron Murray spoke about what it was like learning from Vick prior to his reassignment.

“He knows what he is looking for from the defense, the receivers and from us (quarterbacks),” Murray explained to AAF.com. “To have that other eye that has played in this offense and the NFL is great as a quarterback.”

Mike Vick Received a 23-Month Sentence for Running a Dog-Fighting Operation

Vick played for the Eagles after he was sentenced to 23 months in prison for running a dog-fighting operation. The former Falcons quarterback now spends his days as an announcer and speaking to different groups about dog advocacy.

“My perception changed because what I saw was not the same as what I heard,” Vick explained, per The Washington Post. “I fell into the trap of thinking it was cool.”

One of Vick’s best seasons came in 2006 when he threw for 2,474 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Vick also rushed for 1,039 yards and two touchdowns. Vick rushed for 6,109 yards and 36 touchdowns over his 13 NFL seasons. He passed for 22,464 yards and 133 touchdowns. Vick was one the best dual-threat quarterbacks we have seen in the NFL.

It has been a complicated offseason for Atlanta who lost their head coach Brad Childress and offensive coordinator less than a month before the AAF began.

“I appreciate this opportunity that The Alliance has given me to work with our 75 players as head coach and prepare them for the upcoming season,” Coyle noted, per Pro Football Talk. “I have learned a lot from Brad and I am thankful for his support in this journey. I look forward to putting together a team that Atlanta can be proud to support and bring the city a championship.”