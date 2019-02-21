The Bucks Are Favored to Get to the NBA Finals

If we are being honest, all the drama in this season’s NBA playoffs is in the Eastern Conference. Barring a catastrophic injury, the Golden State Warriors should cruise through the West – again.

However, there are five teams that could win the East: Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. That happens to be the order of the East standings coming out of the All-Star break.

Four of those teams got better at the trade deadline or through the buyout market. Milwaukee has a one-game lead over Toronto, won the season series (that could be a crucial playoff tiebreaker) and is the slight +175 favorite on the NBA Eastern Conference odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Bucks added needed three-point shooting in New Orleans Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic in trade, although he hasn’t played yet due to injury.

Toronto (+185 at betting sites) landed former All-Star center Marc Gasol from the Memphis Grizzlies for a surprisingly low price that shouldn’t hurt the Raptors this season except for slightly in depth. Gasol isn’t quite what he once was but remains one of the best passing big men ever and a terrific defender. He’s also willing to accept whatever role is needed, which you can’t say about many All-Stars.

Boston (+215) was quiet at the deadline as GM Danny Ainge is hoarding his assets for an offseason run at Anthony Davis. Can the Celtics count on the health of star guard Kyrie Irving? He has been in and out of the lineup – not to mention causing some distractions amid rumors he could leave in the offseason.

By adding Los Angeles Clippers forward Tobias Harris, the 76ers (+240) have the best starting five in the East and perhaps only surpassed by the Warriors. Does Philly have enough perimeter shooting, though? When one of your best players, Ben Simmons, can’t hit from more than 10 feet, that’s a problem.

Indiana (+3500) probably can’t win the East after losing All-Star guard Victor Oladipo to a season-ending injury, but the Pacers are a very deep club and added a nice piece in Wesley Matthews. He was bought out by the New York Knicks after being traded there by the Dallas Mavericks.

Those five East teams are the only ones in the conference with a positive points differential. Obviously, one of the five will not make it past the first round with the No. 4 and 5 seeds facing off. That surely will be two of the Pacers, 76ers and Celtics.

