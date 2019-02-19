No NBA Basketball Games on TV Until Thursday, February 21st

There are no NBA games on the schedule until Thursday, February 21st as the league continues its All-Star break. The Celtics take on the Bucks at 8 p.m. on Thursday in a battle of two of the top teams in the East. The Rockets square off with the Lakers in the second part of the TNT doubleheader.

If you are looking to get for your hoops fix tonight, there are a few marquee college basketball games. No. 5 Tennessee hosts Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. No. 4 Kentucky takes on Missouri at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

Milwaukee headed into the All-Star break with the best record in the NBA. Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the running for the MVP and believes he is unguardable heading into the Bucks’ stretch run.

“It’s going to be a whole team effort,” Antetokounmpo said, per Sporting News. “They’ve got to load, they’ve got to double-team me. When I get to the paint, three guys swarm at me. That’s the only way. They’ve got to all work together to stop me from making plays — not getting points, from making plays. But he’s a great defensive guy.”

The Bucks will face a Celtics team that closed out the first half of the season strong with a 7-3 record heading into the break. Despite their recent efforts, Boston will have a tall task to climb higher than the No. 3 seed in the East as the Celtics are six and a half games back from the Bucks.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens spent the break visiting the Red Sox camp with manager Alex Cora.

“I could sit and listen to Alex Cora give a thesis on coaching and Tony La Russa give a thesis on coaching from two different generations all day long,” Stevens said, per NESN. “It’s special to get a chance to pick the brains of all of them…One of the great benefits, I guess, of being the Celtics coach is you can get a chance to meet those people and learn a great deal from them and I just try to, whether it’s those guys or (Bill) Belichick or Bruce (Cassidy), or whoever, we’re really blessed to have a lot of people to pick the minds of in Boston.”

Here’s a look at tonight’s college basketball TV schedule as well as Thursday’s NBA schedule.

College Basketball TV Schedule: Tuesday, February 19

TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL Dayton vs. Davidson 6 p.m. CBS Sports Vanderbilt vs. No. 5 Tennessee 7 p.m. ESPN No. 15 Purdue vs. Indiana 7 p.m. ESPN2 Nebraska vs. Penn State 7 p.m. FS1 Wake Forest at Notre Dame 7 p.m. ESPNU Ole Miss vs. South Carolina 7 p.m. SEC Network No. 24 Maryland vs. No. 21 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN Rhode Island vs. VCU 8 p.m. CBS Sports No. 4 Kentucky vs. Missouri 9 p.m. ESPN No. 16 Florida State vs. Clemson 9 p.m. ESPNU Baylor vs. No. 19 Iowa State 9 p.m. ESPN2 Alabama vs. Texas A&M 9 p.m. SEC Network UNLV vs. Wyoming 10 p.m. CBS Sports

NBA Schedule: Thursday, February 22