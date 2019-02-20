Patriots Odell Beckham Trade Rumors Have NFL Fans Lighting Up Twitter

When the chatter involving the New York Giants potentially trading star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ramped up previously, it grabbed plenty of attention. After all, Beckham is widely viewed as one of the best receivers in the NFL (for good reason), but what happened after the latest trade rumors began is what really created a stir. Shortly after the talk of a possible trade involving the 26-year-old started again, it was none other than the New England Patriots whose name came up.

As Chris Simms told Pro Football Talk Live (via SNF on NBC), this is because the Patriots pushed hard to land Beckham last offseason. According to Simms, the Giants were “really close” to moving their star wideout, but New England was a reason for the team opting against doing so.

“The Giants were going to trade him, and I think they were really looking and listening to all offers. You know what really stopped it? And I think this is what’s going to shock people – from everything I know, from multiple sources, the thing that stopped the trade conversations with Odell Beckham Jr. is because the team who was most aggressive in pursuing him was the New England Patriots. The New England Patriots were trying to get Odell Beckham Jr. all last offseason.” Simms said.

He proceeded to state that a Beckham trade is still a very real possibility, which in turn led to social media spiraling over a potential OBJ-Patriots pairing. Virtually everyone who’s not either a New England fan or covering the team in some fashion seemed to immediately plead for this trade not to happen.

Twitter Reacts to Patriots-Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Talk

If the patriots get @obj Ill cut the tip of my pinky off — Fantasy Football GM (@FanFootballGM) February 20, 2019

I swear, @obj better not get traded to the @Patriots. That would be terrible for the @NFL — middlechildculture (@middlechild0) February 19, 2019

Do people really want Odell Beckham on the Patriots? — Jared Smith (@JL_Smith91) February 18, 2019

I can't fathom the idea of having Odell Beckham on your roster and willingly trading him away. — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) February 19, 2019

Imagine not knowing what you have in 26-yr old Odell Beckham until the Patriots get involved, because you’ve limited your offense by clutching so tightly onto 38-yr old Eli Manning. — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 18, 2019

If Odell Beckham Jr goes to the Patriots I will stop watching football. — Mike Charlip (@MikeJC821) February 18, 2019

If I was an NFL owner I would have a mandate to trade with the Patriots never. IDGAF what division I'm in. Stop. Helping. The Patriots. Ffs — james waginelli (@jimmywagz353) February 18, 2019

If the #Giants traded Odell Beckham to the #Patriots, but then still rolled with Eli Manning in 2019, we should be relegated to the AAF. https://t.co/bDFAsvlkrN — Nick Marino (@NickMarino0) February 18, 2019

I will cry if @obj goes to the patriots — Becky Carter (@Beckstahhh) February 18, 2019

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Tremendous Upside on Patriots

Although there’s nothing that points to this trade possibly happening at this point, there have been rumblings that Beckham could be moved still. If the Patriots do manage to swing a deal with the Giants for the Pro Bowl receiver, it would immediately push their offense to another level.

During the 2018 season, we saw Tom Brady manage to have a ton of success with a questionable receiving corps which didn’t have Julian Edelman at the start of the year. Adding a player who’s topped 1,000 yards in every season when he’s played 12 or more games (four of five years), would make this group terrifying for opponents.

Over the span of his career, Beckham has played 59 games and has 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns. He missed four games last year due to injury but still totaled 1,052 yards with 77 receptions and six scores.

