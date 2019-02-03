Patriots vs. Rams: The Best Funny Super Bowl 2019 Memes

The New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams will face off in Super Bowl LIII (53) on Sunday, February 3, in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Each year, the football’s biggest stage prompts plenty of trash talk from NFL fans, regardless who makes it that far, and 2019 is no different. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are in familiar territory when it comes to the Super Bowl — and the memes. This year, Jared Goff and the Rams are joining the Pats, who have seen more Super Bowls than Goff has seen NFL seasons.

Folks in North Texas seem to be getting a kick out of their highway signs. Several along President George Bush Turnpike read, “Tire as flat as a Patriots football.” According to the Star-Telegram, the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) was set to swap out the message for some Rams trash talk later in the day.

Ahead of last year’s Super Bowl LII, there was plenty of trash talk to go around, thanks to the Boston-Philly rivalry that already existed. This year, however, is panning out a bit different. As Patriots fans across the nation (especially in New England) have embraced the “Beat L.A.” chant, Rams fans don’t seem to be coming out in full force just yet. This is likely because the Rams don’t have much of a foundation in the City of Angels, having only been back in L.A. since 2016. Given that plenty of football fans already hate the Patriots, it’s only a matter of time for Los Angeles fans to follow suit.

“This is the perfect Boston team to hate. The Patriots are everything Lakers fans see in the Celtics. The perception of arrogance, of always winning. How is Deflategate a lot different than the Boston Garden turning up the heat in the dressing room? This is the perfect opportunity for the Rams. What if the Chiefs had won? Nobody hates the Chiefs,” Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke told NFL.com.

Both teams are already pumped up for Sunday’s showdown. In the weeks leading up Super Bowl LIII, hundreds of people have been sharing jokes, memes, and other humorous posts about the Patriots and the Rams. As you probably can imagine, there are plenty of “G.O.A.T.” memes about Brady and about him going for his sixth Super Bowl ring. Similarly, there are plenty of memes about Goff’s age (he’s only 24).

The respective region’s local confections are even getting in on the action. There is now an official rivalry between the Boston Cream Pie and the Disneyland Cupcake — no, seriously.

Below are some of the best ones you’ll find on the internet.

Patriots have already begun their preparations for Super Bowl 53 pic.twitter.com/YjwJYexUDU — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 22, 2019