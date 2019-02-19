Raiders Draft Rumors: Kyler Murray Has Jon Gruden & Company ‘Fascinated’

The Oakland Raiders may want in on the most talked about prospect in the 2019 NFL Draft. Fortunately, if that’s the case, they have plenty of draft capital to be able to either select quarterback Kyler Murray early, move up, or trade back for him, depending on his stock. On the surface, it seems Murray will be a prospect at least one team could easily fall in love with and select early.

And that team very well may be Jon Gruden and the Raiders, at least if the early rumblings are any indication. As Peter King reported in his latest Football Morning in America piece, Oakland is “fascinated” with the former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback. He even tossed out a few possible trade destinations for Derek Carr if the Raiders opt to make the move and draft Murray.

“I hear the Raiders are fascinated with Murray. If so, could Oakland flip Derek Carr to Jacksonville or Miami or Washington or the Giants and pick Murray—and how bizarre would it be to see Murray playing his home games on the field of the Oakland A’s for one season?”

It’s not all that surprising, as Gruden could very well choose to complete his massive rebuild of the Raiders by drafting the most intriguing prospect of this class. In turn, this would almost certainly mean the player dubbed as their franchise quarterback less than a season or so ago, would play elsewhere in 2019.

When Raiders Could Draft Kyler Murray

The Raiders are going to be busy on the opening night of the NFL draft, as they hold the No. 4, 24 and 27 picks in round one, per Tankathon. This comes from trades which sent star pass-rusher Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears and top wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys. Obviously, Gruden and company could just select Murray at No. 4 if he’s there, which seems to be a real possibility.

READ NEXT: Highest Paid AAF Players Not Near Colin Kaepernick’s Reported Request