Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Is Proud of Her Man

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is in Atlanta, Georgia, to cheer on her man and the rest of theNew England Patriots, as they take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Just after kickoff, Kostek took to Instagram to post a photo of her and her man, letting him and the world know just how proud she is of him.

“Can’t express how proud I am of this guy. Now LFG,” Kostek captioned the sweet black and white photo. You can check it out below.

Kostek is sitting in the stands, as evidenced by her latest Instagram story. She is reppin’ New England in all of her gear and is hoping to be on the field celebrating with Gronk and the team in a couple of hours.

Kostek has been in Atlanta for a couple of days now, gearing up for the Super Bowl in her own way. Since arriving in Atlanta, she has been quite a busy lady. Kostek is fairly experienced when it comes to red carpets and she’s done plenty of reporting for various companies throughout her career. While her specialty is modeling — she’s a 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie — she is very comfortable behind a mic and seems to really enjoy interviewing people.

Kostek has been keeping her fans in the loop, uploading various photos and videos of her time in the ATL.

“It’s Super Bowl weekend in Atlanta and you don’t want to miss a second of the action with @fangirlsportsnetworkand its founder @tracysandler !! They’ll be giving you fun facts, party ideas, and all the BTS from the big weekend! I love listening to women talk sports, listen in on these powerhouses for yourselves,” Kostek captioned a pic earlier in the week.

The very next day, Kostek shared another photo and let her fans know that she was co-hosting the Mad Dog Sports Radio show ahead of the big game.

“Exactly one year ago to date, I made my first guest appearance on @siriusxm radio at Super Bowl 52 as a finalist for @si_swimsuit . This year I’m back as a co-host for the show on Mad Dog Sports Radio for Super Bowl 53 and as an official Si Swimsuit Rookie. I will forever love meeting new personalities and learning about all that they do! Thanks for having me @siriusxm and MY what can happen all in a years time,” she wrote.

