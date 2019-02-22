Things Got Weird After Robert Kraft Wore Meek Mill Chain

It has been quite an offseason for Robert Kraft since the Patriots won another Super Bowl. Kraft was spotted at NBA All-Star Weekend wearing a “Championships” chain gifted to him by rapper Meek Mill.

Robert Kraft has arrived to the NBA All-Star Game tonight wearing the CHAMPIONSHIPS chain given to him by Meek Mill. 💧 pic.twitter.com/y9SYi92j7f — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) February 18, 2019

Now Kraft is being investigated for his alleged involvement in a Florida prostitution ring. Kraft and Meek Mill were introduced through Sixers owner Michael Rubin, per Boston.com.

Kraft said Tuesday that he had gotten to know Mill over the past two or three years through his friendship with Michael Rubin, the co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers. Rubin says that Mill is “one of his closest friends” and that he has visited the rapper about 10 times in prison. According to Kraft, Rubin brought up the idea of visiting Mill while the two billionaires were vacationing together.

Kraft visited Meek Mill while he was in prison. Meek Mill has not commented so far on the Kraft allegations.

It has only been a few weeks since the Patriots offseason began, but it has been bizarre month for Kraft. TMZ detailed Kraft dancing with rapper Cardi B just hours before the Super Bowl.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is spending his final hours before the Super Bowl dancing his face off with rap stars … hitting the stage and showing off his moves with Cardi B!! Kraft looked anything but nervous the day before the Big Game … joining the “Money” rapper on stage at the Fanatics Super Bowl party in ATL, which was hosted by Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin… BTW — we’re told Cardi’s not just having fun with Kraft and Meek … she also made a significant donation to Reform Alliance, the criminal justice reform org formed by the 2 along with Rubin, Jay-Z, Van Jones and others.

Here’s a look at Kraft dancing with Cardi B prior to the big game.

Meek Mill Has Been Criticized For His Support of the Patriots

Given Meek Mill’s Philly connections, the rapper has been criticized by some Eagles fans for his support of the Patriots. Earlier this month, Meek Mill tweeted out his response to the criticism.

“Don’t address me about no Super Bowl shit I really been beat by police in real life I know wtf I’m doing and what I represent!” Meek Mill tweeted.