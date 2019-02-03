Robert Kraft’s Girlfriend, Ricki Lander, Has Mastered the Car Selfie

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been dating girlfriend Ricki Lander since 2012. The two went public with their romance (they are also Instagram official) but tend to keep their private life as far away from the spotlight as possible. It’s fairly rare that the two are spotted out together.

Although Lander isn’t usually seen with Kraft at football games, she has attended some over the past year. Last year, she attended Super Bowl LII. The photo below shows her hanging out with media coordinator Camille Fishel. Fishel shared the photo to her Instagram account after the Patriots lost to the Eagles.

“SUPER BOWL I can’t even begin to express my gratitude for being part of such a memorable weekend. We didn’t exactly get the results we came for, but in my book, the @patriots are WINNERS regardless!!!” Fishel captioned the pic.

It’s quite possible that Lander will be sitting with Kraft at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, for this evening’s Super Bowl LIII, as the Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams.

Lander hasn’t been active on Instagram since September. However, she has previously shared several selfies, many of which were taken in a car. It’s safe to say that she has perfected the “car selfie,” or, at least, she did. Her most recent car selfie was taken in 2015. Buckled in, the stunning blonde showed off her perfectly contoured face and a full red lip. You can check out the photo below.

Prior to that, Lander shared a car selfie two months earlier. In that specific post, she put a black and white filter on a picture of herself sitting in a car, evident by the seatbelt that is visible. You can see that photo below.

In May 2015, Lander shared another car selfie. Showing off a hot pink lip, Lander flashed a smirk to the camera and held up the peace sign.

More recently, Lander has given up on the car selfie. In 2018, the majority of her photos are of her daughter. Lander welcomed a baby girl back in 2017. Although she was dating Kraft at the time, he is not the biological father of her child.

“Last fall, Ricki Noel Lander became the proud mother of a beautiful, healthy baby. While Robert Kraft is not the biological father, he is thrilled with Ricki’s blessing of having a healthy child. With respect to her family’s privacy, we will not be commenting any further,” a spokesperson for Kraft told People Magazine last March.

You can see a couple of photos of Lander and her daughter, Monarch Somer, below.

The photo above is the very last photo that Lander has posted on social media. It was taken back in September.

