Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy: Roger Goodell Behind Robert Kraft’s Soliciting Charge

The news which came to light Friday revealing New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft had been charged with solicitation of prostitution sent the internet into a whirlwind. Fans couldn’t believe it, and the story itself was eye-opening, to put it gently. But as additional details of the situation came to light, one person opted to back his team’s owner by pointing to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy took to Twitter to call an emergency press conference after the news. And he immediately turned to Goodell while going on a very NSFW rant on the entire situation and openly blamed the commissioner.

*VIDEO IS NSFW AND FEATURES STRONG LANGUAGE*

Here’s a snippet from Portnoy’s video on social media:

“Let me say something loud and clear right now. If you don’t think that my guy, Roger Goodell is the one running this Asian massage parlor, then you have rocks in your head. Six Super Bowls, can’t beat us on the field, so what do you do? You set up a little sting.” Portnoy stated.

He proceeds to go off on the situation and Goodell, pulling no punches in the process. It was an intense statement from Portnoy, but not surprising considering the NFL and Goodell have gone out of their way to keep him and the company away from any league events. Portnoy was carried out of the 2019 Super Bowl after being kicked out of media day earlier in the week as well.

Details Behind Robert Kraft Solicitation Charges

As the Associated Press reported, via ESPN, Kraft was charged and police say they have videotape of him “paying for a sex act inside an illicit massage parlor.” There are two charges for misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution against the Patriots owner, according to the report.

It also states that there have been roughly 200 arrest warrants issued in recent days in the area around Palm Beach County. As for the Kraft, he denied any illegal activity through a statement from a spokesperson, as ESPN’s Mike Reiss revealed.

Statement from a spokesperson for Robert Kraft: “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.” — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 22, 2019

As additional information on the situation comes to light we’ll be sure to update this post. There has been no shortage of strong reactions and comments on the charges, with NFL players, fans and multiple media networks chiming in.

