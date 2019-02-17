San Antonio Commanders Roster, Depth Chart & 2019 AAF Schedule

As the Alliance of American Football’s inaugural season continues to move forward, the league as a whole along with its players are drawing more and more attention. One team which boasts an impressive amount of talent is the San Antonio Commanders, led by former Toledo quarterback Logan Woodside.

The Commanders are coached by former San Diego Chargers, Oregon State and Nebraska head coach Mike Riley. They also have ex-Wake Forest and Baylor coach Jim Grobe as the defensive coordinator. But we’re going to take a deep dive into San Antonio’s roster and depth chart for the new league, which runs over 10 weeks and wraps up with two semifinal matchups and a championship game on April 27.

We’ll start with the roster on both sides of the ball, as well as the offensive depth chart and TV schedule for the season.

San Antonio Commanders Offensive Roster

*All rosters from the AAF official website.

Position Player Name Quarterback Logan Woodside Quarterback Dustin Vaughan Quarterback Marquise Williams Running back Kenneth Farrow, II Running back Aaron Green Running back Trey Williams Running back David Cobb Wide receiver Mekale McKay Wide receiver Alonzo Moore Wide receiver Greg Ward, Jr. Wide receiver De’Marcus Ayers Wide receiver Josh Stewart Wide receiver Darius Prince Wide receiver John Diarse Tight end Stehly Reden Tight end Cam Clear Tight end Evan Rodriguez Tight end Cole Hunt Offensive line Brian Folkerts Offensive line Fred Lauina Offensive line Cyril Richardson Offensive line Mason Gentry Offensive line Mo Porter Offensive line Jovann Letuli Offensive line Jaryd Jones-Smith Offensive line Andrew McDonald

San Antonio Commanders Defensive Roster

Position Player Name Defensive tackle Winston Craig Defensive line Arthur Miley Defensive line Matt Godin Defensive line Joey Mbu Cornerback De’Vante Bausby Linebacker Joel Lanning Linebacker Shaan Washington Linebacker Deion Barnes Linebacker Kennan Gilchrist Linebacker Austin Larkin Linebacker Jayrone Elliott Linebacker Danny Ezechukwu Linebacker Nick Temple Linebacker Tyrone Holmes Linebacker Darnell Leslie Defensive back Chase Dutra Defensive back Nick Orr Defensive back Jordan Thomas Defensive back Duke Thomas Defensive back Kurtis Drummond Defensive back Orion Stewart Defensive back Derron Smith Defensive back Zack Sanchez

Special Teams

Position Player Name Kicker Nick Rose Punter Joseph Zema Long snapper Scott Daly

San Antonio Commanders Depth Chart

*Note: Depth chart comes courtesy of No Extra Points and Pro Football Focus

Position Starter Backup Quarterback Logan Woodside Marquise Williams Dustin Vaughan Running back Kenneth Farrow David Cobb Aaron Green Trey Williams Wide receiver De’Marcus Ayers Alonzo Moore Darius Prince Wide receiver Mekale McKay Josh Stewart Wide receiver Greg Ward, Jr. John Diarse Tight end Cole Hunt Evan Rodriguez Cam Clear Stehly Reden

San Antonio Commanders Schedule

*Note all times are Eastern and schedule information comes courtesy of Ben Kercheval of CBS Sports. Games will be aired on CBS, CBS Sports Network, NFL Network or Bleacher Report Live (B/R Live).

Week 1: San Antonio Commanders 15, San Diego Fleet 6

Week 2: Sunday, February 17 at 4 p.m.: Orlando at San Antonio (CBS Sports Network)

Week 3: Sunday, February 24 at 8 p.m.: San Antonio at San Diego (NFL Network)

Week 4: Sunday, March 3 at 4 p.m.: San Antonio at Birmingham (CBS Sports Network)

Week 5: Sunday, March 10 at 8 p.m.: San Antonio at Arizona (NFL Network)

Week 6: Sunday, March 17 at 4 p.m.: San Antonio at Atlanta (CBS Sports Network)

Week 7: Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m.: Salt Lake at San Antonio (NFL Network)

Week 8: Sunday, March 31 at 8 p.m.: Arizona at San Antonio (NFL Network)

Week 9: Saturday, April 6 at 4 p.m.: Memphis at San Antonio (B/R Live)

Week 10: Friday, April 12 at 8 p.m.: San Antonio at Salt Lake (B/R Live)

