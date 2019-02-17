San Antonio Commanders Roster, Depth Chart & 2019 AAF Schedule

San Antonio Commanders Roster, Depth Chart & 2019 AAF Schedule

As the Alliance of American Football’s inaugural season continues to move forward, the league as a whole along with its players are drawing more and more attention. One team which boasts an impressive amount of talent is the San Antonio Commanders, led by former Toledo quarterback Logan Woodside.

The Commanders are coached by former San Diego Chargers, Oregon State and Nebraska head coach Mike Riley. They also have ex-Wake Forest and Baylor coach Jim Grobe as the defensive coordinator. But we’re going to take a deep dive into San Antonio’s roster and depth chart for the new league, which runs over 10 weeks and wraps up with two semifinal matchups and a championship game on April 27.

We’ll start with the roster on both sides of the ball, as well as the offensive depth chart and TV schedule for the season.

San Antonio Commanders Offensive Roster

Position Player Name
Quarterback Logan Woodside
Quarterback Dustin Vaughan
Quarterback Marquise Williams
Running back Kenneth Farrow, II
Running back Aaron Green
Running back Trey Williams
Running back David Cobb
Wide receiver Mekale McKay
Wide receiver Alonzo Moore
Wide receiver Greg Ward, Jr.
Wide receiver De’Marcus Ayers
Wide receiver Josh Stewart
Wide receiver Darius Prince
Wide receiver John Diarse
Tight end Stehly Reden
Tight end Cam Clear
Tight end Evan Rodriguez
Tight end Cole Hunt
Offensive line Brian Folkerts
Offensive line Fred Lauina
Offensive line Cyril Richardson
Offensive line Mason Gentry
Offensive line Mo Porter
Offensive line Jovann Letuli
Offensive line Jaryd Jones-Smith
Offensive line Andrew McDonald

 

San Antonio Commanders Defensive Roster

Position Player Name
Defensive tackle Winston Craig
Defensive line Arthur Miley
Defensive line Matt Godin
Defensive line Joey Mbu
Cornerback De’Vante Bausby
Linebacker Joel Lanning
Linebacker Shaan Washington
Linebacker Deion Barnes
Linebacker Kennan Gilchrist
Linebacker Austin Larkin
Linebacker Jayrone Elliott
Linebacker Danny Ezechukwu
Linebacker Nick Temple
Linebacker Tyrone Holmes
Linebacker Darnell Leslie
Defensive back Chase Dutra
Defensive back Nick Orr
Defensive back Jordan Thomas
Defensive back Duke Thomas
Defensive back Kurtis Drummond
Defensive back Orion Stewart
Defensive back Derron Smith
Defensive back Zack Sanchez

Special Teams

Position Player Name
Kicker Nick Rose
Punter Joseph Zema
Long snapper Scott Daly

San Antonio Commanders Depth Chart

Position Starter Backup
Quarterback Logan Woodside Marquise Williams Dustin Vaughan
Running back Kenneth Farrow David Cobb Aaron Green Trey Williams
Wide receiver De’Marcus Ayers Alonzo Moore Darius Prince
Wide receiver Mekale McKay Josh Stewart
Wide receiver Greg Ward, Jr. John Diarse
Tight end Cole Hunt Evan Rodriguez Cam Clear Stehly Reden

San Antonio Commanders Schedule

  • Week 1: San Antonio Commanders 15, San Diego Fleet 6
  • Week 2: Sunday, February 17 at 4 p.m.: Orlando at San Antonio (CBS Sports Network)
  • Week 3: Sunday, February 24 at 8 p.m.: San Antonio at San Diego (NFL Network)
  • Week 4: Sunday, March 3 at 4 p.m.: San Antonio at Birmingham (CBS Sports Network)
  • Week 5: Sunday, March 10 at 8 p.m.: San Antonio at Arizona (NFL Network)
  • Week 6: Sunday, March 17 at 4 p.m.: San Antonio at Atlanta (CBS Sports Network)
  • Week 7: Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m.: Salt Lake at San Antonio (NFL Network)
  • Week 8: Sunday, March 31 at 8 p.m.: Arizona at San Antonio (NFL Network)
  • Week 9: Saturday, April 6 at 4 p.m.: Memphis at San Antonio (B/R Live)
  • Week 10: Friday, April 12 at 8 p.m.: San Antonio at Salt Lake (B/R Live)

